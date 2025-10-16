US issues grave warning to visa holders who 'celebrated' Charlie Kirk's death, ‘No longer welcome…’

The US Department of State has issued a warning to visa holders who “celebrated” the assassination of Charlie Kirk. Taking to X, the Department of State shared a list of people who have already been identified and “are no longer welcome in the U.S.” US issues grave warning to visa holders who 'celebrated' Charlie Kirk's death (REUTERS/Daniel Cole)(REUTERS)

“The United States has no obligation to host foreigners who wish death on Americans,” the Department of State wrote. “The State Department continues to identify visa holders who celebrated the heinous assassination of Charlie Kirk.”

The post added “a few examples of aliens who are no longer welcome in the U.S.”

People whose visas have been revoked

In the comment section, the Department of State shared a list of people who have been identified, including an Argentine national who said that “Kirk “devoted his entire life spreading racist, xenophobic, misogynistic rhetoric” and deserves to burn in hell.” The person’s visa has been revoked.

Among other people whose visas have been revoked are a South African national who “mocked Americans grieving the loss of Kirk, saying “they’re hurt that the racist rally ended in attempted martyrdom” and alleging “he was used to astroturf a movement of white nationalist trailer trash.”” The Department of State has also revoked the visa of a Mexican national who said that “Kirk “died being a racist, he died being a misogynist” and stated that “there are people who deserve to die. There are people who would make the world better off dead.”” A Brazilian national is also on the list, being accused of saying “that “Charlie Kirk was the reason for a Nazi rally where they marched in homage to him” and that Kirk “DIED TOO LATE.””

Among others are a German national who “celebrated Kirk’s death and attempted to justify his murder, writing “when fascists die, democrats don’t complain,” as well as a Paraguayan national who “charged that “Charlie Kirk was a son of a b**** and he died by his own rules.””

The Department of State wrote that President Donald Trump and Secretary of State Marco Rubio “will defend our borders, our culture, and our citizens by enforcing our immigration laws.” It added, “Aliens who take advantage of America’s hospitality while celebrating the assassination of our citizens will be removed.”

Kirk, 31, was allegedly shot dead by Tyler Robinson on September 10 during an appearance at a campus event in Utah. The shooting happened around 12:20 pm local time during a student Q&A at UVU in Orem.