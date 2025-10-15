‘Happy birthday, daddy’: Erika Kirk breaks down in tears as she reveals daughter's message for Charlie Kirk

An emotional Erika Kirk revealed a sweet message from their daughter for Charlie Kirk during her speech while accepting the Presidential Medal of Honour posthumously awarded to her husband by Donald Trump. The event was hosted on October 14, which would have been Charlie Kirk’s 32nd birthday. Erika Kirk shared pictures of Charlie Kirk and his daughter on Instagram. (Instagram/@mrserikakirk)

While trying hard to hold back her tears, Erika shared that their daughter had a special message for “daddy” on his birthday. “Happy birthday, daddy. I want to gift you a stuffed animal. I want you to eat a cupcake with ice cream. And, I want you to go have a birthday surprise. I love you.”

While talking about Charlie Kirk and his legacy, she also mentioned how he celebrated his birthdays with ice cream. She recalled how finding a gift for him was always tough for her, as he was not a “materialistic person.” After this, she looked at President Donald Trump and thanked him, adding that he had given Kirk the “best ever gift” on his birthday.

President Trump awarded the nation’s top civilian honour at an event at the Rose Garden. He described the conservative activist as a “martyr for truth and for freedom.”

“Today, we’re here to honor and remember a fearless warrior for liberty, beloved leader who galvanized the next generation like nobody I’ve ever seen before, and an American patriot of the deepest conviction, the finest quality and the highest caliber. The late, great Charlie Kirk,” Trump said.

The president called his killing a "demonic act" and added, “He was assassinated in the prime of his life for boldly speaking the truth, for living his truth and for relentlessly fighting for a better and stronger America.”

Charlie Kirk was shot and killed on September 10 at a college event in Utah.