Was Erika Kirk married to Derek Chelsvig before Charlie? Here's the truth behind ‘ex-husband’ theory

Turning Point USA CEO Erika Kirk, who took over the organization after TPUSA founder and her husband, Charlie Kirk's death, has been subject to various rumors and conspiracy theories. On Tuesday, as she received the Presidential Medal of Freedom from President Donald Trump, a theory about her first marriage resurfaced. Erika Kirk, Charlie Kirk's widow, participates in a Medal of Freedom Ceremony for late US right-wing activist Charlie Kirk in the Rose Garden of the White House.(AFP)

According to this theory, Erika Kirk was allegedly married to a stockbroker from Iowa named Derek Chelsvig before she got married to Charlie Kirk in 2019. These claims first surfaced with similar claims about her previous activities in Romania and alleged links to child trafficking.

To be more specific, unverified social media posts had claimed that Erika Kirk's ministry in Romania - 'Romanian Angels,' was accused of child trafficking. But no records confirm these.

The rumor about the marriage to Derek Chelsvig also surfaced from the same sources, such as OfficialUSA, Instant Checkmate. They claimed that Erika Kirk was formerly known as Erika Chelsvig, and her husband, Derek, was allegedly a co-conspirator in the child trafficking allegations.

But much like the child trafficking claims, this one also has no evidence, with Erika Kirk's only recorded marriage being with Charlie Kirk in 2021.

Erika Kirk Emotional At Medal Of Freedom Award Ceremony

As Erika Kirk received the Presidential Medal of Freedom from Trump at the White House, the nation's highest civilian award, on Tuesday, posthumously on behalf of Charlie Kirk, she remembered her late husband in an emotional speech. She told attendees and viewers watching that she plans to keep Charlie Kirk's work going.

"God began a mighty work through my husband, and I intend to see it through. In the torches in our hands now — it's in mine, it's in yours, it's in all of yours, it's in all the students with Turning Point USA," she said.

Notably, October 14 is also Charlie Kirk's birthday. Erika did not forget to mark the occasion with a wish for her late husband, calling it 'freedom day.' "Happy birthday, My Charlie!" she said.