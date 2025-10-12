Will Erika Kirk take action against Candace Owens? 'Leaked' Charlie Kirk texts reportedly throw TPUSA into chaos

Candace Owens, the former Turning Point USA member, has had many conspiracy theories in the wake of the organization's founder – Charlie Kirk – being assassinated. Kirk, 31, was fatally shot when attending an event at the Utah Valley University on September 10. Candace Owens' bombshell revelations have reportedly caused unrest within Turning Point USA.(X/@jacksonhinklle, X/@RealCandaceO)

In the time since then, Owens has alleged Israel's involvement in his killing, and recently displayed ‘leaked’ texts from Kirk where he spoke about losing a Jewish donor over refusal to cancel Israel critic Tucker Carlson, to make her point. The text was confirmed to be from Kirk by TPUSA spokesperson Andrew Kolvet.

Kolvet explained on the Charlie Kirk Show that the messages had already been shared with federal authorities as they'd wanted every clue about what could have led to the attack. Notably, while Owens was right about the text, authorities have not found any Israeli links in Kirk's killing, and have arrested Tyler Robinson a 22-year-old Utah native, who is now being charged with murder.

However, Owens' bombshell has made things tougher for TPUSA, an organization already reeling from the loss of its founder.

TPUSA scramble after Owens' revelation

Owens' revelations reportedly rocked things for those at TPUSA. Senior figures told staff and allies to keep out of the fray online, as per The Daily Mail. They were reportedly warned that a public feud with Owens would only deepen the wound. "This was the kind of distraction Charlie always feared," Mail reported a source say.

Many in TPUSA were also reportedly disappointed that it was Owens leading the charge on conspiracy theories surrounding Kirk's death. A purported longtime friend of Kirk's told the publication "She is free to say what she wants, ask what she wants, I just think she's taking it in the wrong direction."

Kolvet meanwhile, said that they believed authorities had the right person but were 'still going to pursue every open question', as per the Mail. Amid this tussle, many online are wondering why Erika Kirk, the current CEO of TPUSA, is not taking action against Owens.

“Why has Erika Kirk been so quiet while everyone’s calling Candace Owens crazy? Is she working with Candace and leaking info from behind the scenes? Or just letting Candace take all the heat while she plays clean?,” one profile on X asked.

“CANDACE OWENS has lost her mind. She hates women…Now she's set her sites [sights] on Erika Kirk. Is there no line she won't cross? I used to respect her,” another added. Meanwhile, a third implied that action would be forthcoming, saying “Erika Kirk is a grieving widow with money and a team of lawyers. Candace Owens and a few others are going to find this out the hard way.”

Erika, meanwhile, posted a video of the outpouring of support after Kirk's assassination, along with clips of the two of them together, on the one-month mark of his killing.

There has been no official word from Erika Kirk or TPUSA about taking any action against Candace Owens.