Candace Owens-Josh Hammer row: Former TPUSA member drops fresh bombshell in Charlie Kirk killing; 'kinda weird that...'

Conservative activist Candace Owens doubled down on her attack on Josh Hammer, a fellow commentator, in the wake of Charlie Kirk's assassination. The Turning Point USA founder was fatally shot when attending an event at the Utah Valley University on September 10, and Owens – formerly with the TPUSA – has come up with varied theories since. Candace Owens claimed that Israel was involved in the killing of Charlie Kirk.(X/@RealCandaceO, X/@josh_hammer)

Her latest insinuation has been that Hammer knew Kirk was to be fatally shot at the UVU event. The Israeli-American podcaster, however, hit back at Owens' accusations, revealing what he claimed to be his full text conversations with Kirk. On X, Hammer said “While I was offline this week for a holiday, a high-profile, deeply unwell lunatic used screenshots of an intimate group chat I was in with Charlie Kirk and some others to impugn my character in the worst way and allege I somehow had foreknowledge (or worse) of my own friend's horrific assassination.”

“The final-ever messages Charlie sent in this WhatsApp chat, which were delivered hours after the deeply out-of-context screenshots that the aforementioned lunatic and others have been discussing this week, make clear that Charlie was deeply grateful for our help. After our call, he felt more confident and reassured that he could make the case for the Jewish people and for Israel on college campuses,” he added.

Candace Owens does not buy Josh Hammer's explanation

Owens, however, did not seem to buy Hammer's explanation, and shared his post on her X profile, stating “Kinda weird that Josh Hammer didn’t know where Charlie’s first campus stop was.”

“He’s been telling everybody that the purpose of the call was to help him prep for the debate,” she added.

Owens has come up with numerous theories after Kirk was killed, though there has been no official confirmation of any of them yet. The former TPUSA member has claimed that Israel was involved in the process. Owens claimed that Kirk was under pressure from Jewish donors, and alleged that actor Bill Ackman was possibly involved in efforts to convince him – but the actor has denied these claims.

She also shared screenshots showing Kirk's apparent frustration with a Jewish donor, to bolster her claims. In the message, Kirk says “Just lost another huge Jewish donor. $2 million a year because we won't cancel Tucker (Carlson). I'm thinking of inviting Candace.” The messages, which were verified by TPUSA spokesperson Andrew Kolvet, also had an input from Hammer who purportedly replied to Kirk's plans of calling Owens, saying “This might feel good short term, but it's not good long term in my opinion.”