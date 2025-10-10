Charlie Kirk death: Josh Hammer slams Candace Owens over 'Jewish donor' row, drops TPUSA boss's full texts

Conservative activist Josh Hammer was dragged into the row around Charlie Kirk's death by Candace Owens recently. Owens posted screenshots of Kirk's last texts from a group chat, and a message from Hammer in it sparked a huge row, with Owens insinuating that Hammer knew Kirk would be fatally shot at Utah Valley University. Josh Hammer (L) and Candace Owens (R).(Josh Hammer on X and file photo)

Hammer, an Israeli American podcaster, has now hit back at Owens over her claims. In response to Owens' screenshots, which were verified by TPUSA's Andrew Kolvet, Hammer shared what he claims is the full conversation between him and Charlie Kirk, arguing that Candace Owens had put them out of context.

Owens alleges Israel's involvement in Kirk's death, as well as a federal cover-up around it. She claims Charlie Kirk was under pressure from Jewish donors to his organization, Turning Point USA, for his recent change of views on the Israel-Hamas conflict in Gaza. She has repeatedly implied that Israel had a role in Kirk's death, sparking a host of conspiracy theories around it.

What Josh Hammer Said

Josh Hammer said in an X post on Thursday that Kirk continued to be "a true friend of the Jewish people and the Jewish state to the very end."

Hammer said: "While I was offline this week for a holiday, a high-profile, deeply unwell lunatic used screenshots of an intimate group chat I was in with Charlie Kirk and some others to impugn my character in the worst way and allege I somehow had foreknowledge (or worse) of my own friend's horrific assassination.

Also read: Who is Josh Hammer to Charlie Kirk? Candace Owens targets conservative after 'betrayal dream'

He then goes on to explain that Charlie Kirk was "blowing off steam" in the private group chat and two hours after that, he had a Zoom call with Charlie and a "few others," which was covered by the New York Post.

He then adds: "The final-ever messages Charlie sent in this WhatsApp chat, which were delivered hours after the deeply out-of-context screenshots that the aforementioned lunatic and others have been discussing this week, make clear that Charlie was deeply grateful for our help. After our call, he felt more confident and reassured that he could make the case for the Jewish people and for Israel on college campuses."

Here's the post and the screenshot Hammer shared:

What Candace Owens Alleged

Candace Owens has come up with a number of conspiracy theories around Charlie Kirk's death, with the most prominent of them being the alleged involvement of Israel in it. Owens had claimed that Kirk was under pressure from Jewish donors, with actor Bill Ackman possibly involved in efforts to convince him. But Ackman denied the claims.

To add to that claim, she shared screenshots of the group chat showing Kirk's alleged frustrations with a Jewish donor. Kirk says in the chat: "Just lost another huge Jewish donor. $2 million a year because we won't cancel Tucker (Carlson). I'm thinking of inviting Candace."

Another message read: "Jewish donors play into all the stereotypes. I cannot and will not be bullied like this. Leaving me no choice but to leave the pro-Israel cause."