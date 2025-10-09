Israel Gaza peace plan LIVE updates: Trump says Gaza hostages likely to be released on Monday

United States President Donald Trump on Thursday said both Israel and Hamas have agreed to the first phase of his Gaza deal. “I am very proud to announce that Israel and Hamas have both signed off on the first Phase of our Peace Plan,” he said in a post on Truth Social....Read More

The US President said that the deal implies the release of “all of the hostages…very soon.” “Israel will withdraw their Troops to an agreed upon line as the first steps toward a Strong, Durable, and Everlasting Peace,” Trump added.

What happens during first phase?

In the first phase of the peace plan, Hamas will release all 20 living Israeli hostages in the next few days. The Israeli military will begin withdrawing from the majority of Gaza, sources told the Associated Press.

Trump's peace plan had called for an immediate ceasefire and the release of 48 Israeli hostages taken by Hamas during its attack on Israel two years ago. The Trump deal envisioned that Hamas would turn over power to a group of apolitical technocrats, who would be supervised by an international body led by Trump and former UK president Tony Blair.

Under the plan, Israel will be required to release hundreds of Palestinian prisoners, including around 250 persons who are serving life sentences for convictions in deadly attacks on Israelis.

What did Israel and Hamas say?

Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called the agreement to the first phase of the peace deal “a diplomatic success” and a “national and moral victory for the State of Israel.” He said that with the approval, all Israeli hostages would be “brought home”.

“From the beginning, I made it clear: we will not rest until all our hostages return and all our goals are achieved,” Netanyahu said in a post on X. Calling Trump a “great friend and ally", Netanyahu said it was through the US President's his “great efforts”, and Israel's “powerful military action” that this point was reached.

“I thank President Trump for his leadership, his partnership, and his unwavering commitment to the safety of Israel and the freedom of our hostages. God Bless Israel. God Bless America. God Bless our great alliance,” Netanyahu said.

The Israel army also welcomed the agreement, while the Chief of the General Staff directing forces to “prepare strong defenses and be ready for any scenario.”

Meanwhile, Hamas said it had reached an agreement “providing for an end to the war in Gaza”, saying it would lead to “withdrawal of the occupation, the entry of humanitarian aid and exchange of prisoners.” It further called on Trump to ensure that Israel implements the agreement and to not allow Israel to “evade or procrastinate in implementing what has been agreed.”