Israel, Hamas agree on Gaza ceasefire start, Trump announces breakthrough

Israel and Palestinian militant outfit Hamas have reached an agreement on the 'first phase' of plan to stop the fighting in Gaza and release hostages as well as prisoners, US President Donald Trump said on Wednesday (local time) in a post on social media. President Donald Trump speaks during a roundtable meeting on antifa in the State Dining Room at the White House, Wednesday(AP)

Shortly after Trump's announcement, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said all hostages will be brought home with god's help. Mediator Qatar also confirmed that agreement has been reached for first phase of Gaza ceasefire.

In a post on social media platform Truth Social, Donald Trump said he is “very proud to announce that Israel and Hamas have both signed off on the first Phase of our Peace Plan”.

Donald Trump said this means that all of the hostages will be released very soon, and Israel will withdraw their troops to an agreed upon line as the first steps toward what he termed was “strong, durable, and everlasting peace”.

“All Parties will be treated fairly! This is a GREAT Day for the Arab and Muslim World, Israel, all surrounding Nations, and the United States of America, and we thank the mediators from Qatar, Egypt, and Turkey, who worked with us to make this Historic and Unprecedented Event happen. BLESSED ARE THE PEACEMAKERS!” Trump's Truth Social post further read.

Hamas also said that an agreement has been reached to end Gaza war, secure Israeli withdrawal and hostage-prisoner swap, Reuters reported. Hamas called on Trump and guarantor states to ensure Israel implements Gaza ceasefire deal, according to a statement quoted by Reuters.

The announcement by Trump comes amid Israel, Hamas and other stakeholders holding talks at an Egyptian resort to stop the fighting in Gaza, which erupted after the Hamas attack on Southern Israel in October 7, 2023.

After Trump's announcement, Netanyahu took to X and said it was a “great day for Israel”. “Tomorrow I will convene the government to approve the agreement and bring all our dear hostages home. I thank the heroic soldiers of the IDF and all the security forces, thanks to whose courage and sacrifice we have reached this day,” Netanyahu wrote.

“I thank from the depths of my heart President Trump and his team for their mobilization for this sacred mission of releasing our hostages. With the help of the Almighty, together we will continue to achieve all our goals and expand peace with our neighbors,” he added.

Both Hamas and Israel had reportedly responded positively to US President Donald Trump's proposed roadmap to end the conflict, which has killed thousands and reduced most of the Gaza Strip to rubble. The plan involves the release of Israeli captives in Gaza in exchange for Palestinian prisoners held in Israeli jails, though key details are still under negotiation.

Trump earlier on Wednesday said at the White House that he is planning to go to the Middle East this weekend, adding that a deal between Israel and Hamas in Gaza is "very close."

"I may go there sometime toward the end of the week, maybe on Sunday, actually… and we'll see, but there is a very good chance. Negotiations are going along very well," Trump said.

Trump made the above statement at a roundtable with antifa at the White House, moments after Secretary of State Marco Rubio discreetly passed a handwritten note to him during the discussion with conservative influencers on the topic of antifa, a left-wing anti-fascist and anti-racist political movement.

Photographers in the room captured the note, which read: “You need to approve a Truth Social post soon so you can announce deal first.”

Moments later, Trump turned to the room and declared: “We’re very close to a deal in the Middle East.”

(With inputs from AP, Reuters, AFP)