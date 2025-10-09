Trump says may go to Middle East on weekend amid Gaza ceasefire talks

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday said he may go to the Middle East on weekend, a possible visit to the region that comes amid talks between Hamas and Israel to halt the fighting in Gaza. President Donald Trump speaks during a roundtable meeting on antifa in the State Dining Room at the White House(AP)

Both Hamas and Israel have reportedly responded positively to US President Donald Trump's proposed roadmap to end the conflict. The plan involves the release of Israeli captives in Gaza in exchange for Palestinian prisoners held in Israeli jails, though key details are still under negotiation.

Trump said peace deal between Israel and Hamas in Gaza is "very close."

"I may go there sometime toward the end of the week, maybe on Sunday, actually," AFP news agency quoted Trump as saying at the White House. "And we'll see, but there is a very good chance. Negotiations are going along very well," Trump added.

The United States' top Middle East adviser, the prime minister of Qatar and other senior officials on Wednesday joined the third day of the ongoing peace talks between Israel and Hamas, underway at an Egyptian resort, a development that signals that negotiators aim to dive deeply into the toughest issues of an American plan to end the war in Gaza.

Representing Palestinian militant outfit Hamas is its senior leader Khalil al-Hayya, who arrived in Egypt on Sunday.

Hamas is demanding firm assurance from mediators that Israel won't resume its military campaign in the Palestinian territory after the militant group releases all the remaining hostages.

All sides have expressed optimism for a deal to end the war that has been raging for over two years now and was triggered following the Hamas-led assault on southern Israel on October 7, 2023.

The Israeli offensive in Gaza has left tens of thousands of Palestinians dead and most of the Strip reduced to rubble.