Can Lina Khan Make Peace With New York’s Business Community?

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani has kept the city’s business leaders waiting to see his plan to grow the local economy. Lina Khan with then Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani in November last year. This week, the city’s business elite received an unexpected surprise when Mamdani named a new chair of the city’s powerful Economic Development Corporation: Lina Khan, the 37-year-old who made her name crusading against the world’s largest corporations as head of the Federal Trade Commission during the Biden administration. The appointment of Khan, who is seen by Wall Street and Big Tech as hostile to business, sent a jolt through some of the more rarefied corners of the business community. But a separate appointment blunted the shock, and for some, is sending mixed signals. Mamdani also appointed Tony Shorris, a long-trusted hand for the city and business community, as the EDC’s president and CEO. Khan has “an adversarial approach to large enterprises,” said Steven Fulop, the CEO of the business organization Partnership for New York City. “Pairing these two leaders sends a confusing and conflicted signal about which philosophy will define the agency’s work going forward, and it remains unclear to us what direction NYCEDC will ultimately take.” The pair will work together to set the agenda for the nation’s most economically important city. The EDC is in charge of doling out city-owned land, tax incentives and financing subsidies for large-scale development projects in the city. The dual appointments opened a new question: who’s really running New York City’s economic policy?

Anthony Shorris shaking hands with then-Mayor-elect Bill de Blasio, who appointed him first deputy mayor in 2013.

Mamdani has at times shown he is willing to work with businesses. The mayor recently proposed reforms to some regulations on small businesses, like no longer requiring restaurants to obtain a special permit to serve ice cream. Julie Su, Mamdani’s deputy mayor for economic justice, referenced Shorris’s experience going after tax cheats as an example of the kind of work that fits into the mayor’s agenda for economic justice. She said building affordable housing, creating high-paying jobs and opening city-run grocery stores are all among City Hall’s priorities. “This is our vision for EDC,” Su said. Developers and business leaders say they assume Shorris will actively steer the city’s policy, since CEOs of the agency typically set the agenda. Board chairs historically have rarely overridden the executives. Yet those who know Khan say she is unlikely to serve as a figurehead. Khan is “very curious, always asking good questions, loves to get into the details of how businesses work and the specific hurdles facing new businesses,” said Zephyr Teachout, a professor at Fordham who has focused on antitrust, and who co-wrote a 2014 law review paper with Khan. Khan, as a member of Mamdani’s transition team, had interviewed candidates for the role of EDC president and referenced the idea of reining in corporate power. As the chair of New York’s EDC, Khan will be in an unfamiliar role — on the inside. Those acquainted with how the EDC works say she will have a less powerful role than Shorris but will still be working with a few dozen of the city’s business, nonprofit and labor leaders to bring in large development projects and find ways to stimulate new industries. The position may prove to be an awkward one. Microsoft, Amazon, Meta and the parent company of Coach and Kate Spade are all companies Khan has singled out for anticompetitive behavior, either as a professor or as the FTC Chair.

Lina Khan, then-chair of the Federal Trade Commission, at a 2023 House Judiciary Committee hearing in Washington, D.C.