'Move fast': Donald Trump sounds alarm as Hamas, Israel head to Egypt for Gaza ceasefire talks

US President Donald Trump on Sunday asked all stakeholders involved in Gaza ceasefire negotiations to “move fast”, adding that there had been "very positive discussions" with Palestinian armed group Hamas. Ceasefire talks between Hamas and Israeli negotiators have resumed in an effort to end the conflict in Gaza(AP, Reuters)

Trump's message came ahead of negotiators' gathering in Egypt for crucial talks aimed at ending the war in Gaza.

Ceasefire talks between Hamas and Israeli negotiators have resumed in an effort to end the conflict in Gaza, which erupted following the Hamas-led assault on southern Israel on October 7, 2023.

"There have been very positive discussions with Hamas, and Countries from all over the World (Arab, Muslim, and everyone else) this weekend, to release the Hostages, end the War in Gaza but, more importantly, finally have long sought PEACE in the Middle East," US President Donald Trump, who claims to have played key role in solving several other global conflicts, posted on his Truth Social platform.

"These talks have been very successful, and proceeding rapidly. The technical teams will again meet Monday, in Egypt, to work through and clarify the final details. I am told that the first phase should be completed this week, and I am asking everyone to MOVE FAST," Trump's post added.

Hamas leader Khalil al-Hayya arrives in Egypt

Senior Hamas leader Khalil al-Hayya arrived in Egypt on Sunday at the head of a delegation for indirect negotiations with Israel, aimed at securing a ceasefire in Gaza and a hostage-prisoner exchange, the Palestinian movement confirmed.

The talks are scheduled to take place Monday in the Egyptian resort city of Sharm al-Sheikh, according to an AFP news agency report. The appearance of Hayya Hayya marks his first formal engagement since Israeli airstrikes in Doha last month reportedly targeted him and other Hamas leaders.

Hayya broke his silence earlier on Sunday with a pre-recorded television appearance aired from Qatar, a key mediator in the negotiations alongside Egypt and the United States.

In a statement, Hamas said the delegation led by Hayya had arrived in Egypt “to begin negotiations on mechanisms for a ceasefire, the withdrawal of occupation forces, and a prisoner exchange.”

Both Hamas and Israel have reportedly responded positively to US President Donald Trump's proposed roadmap to end the conflict. The plan involves the release of Israeli captives in Gaza in exchange for Palestinian prisoners held in Israeli jails, though key details are still under negotiation.