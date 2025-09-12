Hamas says chief negotiator Khalil al-Hayya survived Israel strike in Qatar

Palestinian militant group Hamas said Friday that its chief negotiator in Gaza truce talks, Khalil al-Hayya, survived an Israeli strike on a Hamas compound in Doha earlier this week. FILE - Khalil al-Hayya, a high-ranking Hamas official who has represented the Palestinian militant group in negotiations for a cease-fire and hostage exchange deal, speaks during an interview with The Associated Press, in Istanbul, Turkey. (AP Photo/Khalil Hamra, File)(AP)

"Under special security arrangements, Dr Khalil al-Hayya... took part in the funeral prayers in Qatar for his martyred son Hammam and the other martyrs of the cowardly assassination attempt in Doha," Hamas said in a terse statement.

Hamas provided no photograph of Hayya at Thursday's funeral for the five Hamas officials and a Qatari guard killed in Tuesday's strike.