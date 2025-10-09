What is the 'first phase' of the Gaza ceasefire that Israel, Hamas agreed to?

Israel and Hamas have agreed to a ceasefire deal. During the negotiations in Cairo, which resumed after both states agreed to US President Donald Trump's 20-point peace plan, both Israel and the Palestinian militant outfit reached an agreement for the first phase of the ceasefire. In the first phase of the ceasefire, Hamas will release the 48 Israelis still held in captivity after the October 7 attack. However, of these, around 20 are believed to be alive.(AFP/Representational)

The official document is expected to be signed on Thursday in Egypt. Furthermore, US President Donald Trump is also expected to visit Israel and Egypt later this week.

What is the first phase of the Gaza peace plan?

In the first phase of the ceasefire, Hamas will release the 48 Israelis still held in captivity after the October 7 attack. However, of these, around 20 are believed to be alive.

In exchange of the hostages, Israel will also release Palestinians which have been imprisoned or detained by forces in Israeli prisons. Based on the previous ceasefire, at least a hundred Palestinians are expected to be freed with every hostage release.

As per the White House, once all hostages are released, Israel will release 250 Palestinians who have been given a life sentence prisoners along with 1,700 Gazans who were detained after the Hamas attack, including women and children.

“For every Israeli hostage whose remains are released, Israel will release the remains of 15 deceased Gazans,” the White House added further.

Following Trump's Gaza plan, the hostages are expected to be released by Saturday. (Within 72 hours of Israel publicly accepting this agreement, all hostages, alive and deceased, will be returned)

Furthermore, as per the Qatari foreign ministry, the first phase will also allow the entry of essential aid into the famine-stricken Palestinian territory.

As per President Trump's plan, after both sides agree, all military operations, “including aerial and artillery bombardment, will be suspended, and battle lines will remain frozen until conditions are met for the complete staged withdrawal.”

Gaza peace deal reached

Days after the world marked the second anniversary since the start of the war in Gaza, Israel and Hamas reached an understanding and agreed to a ceasefire.

Taking to Truth Social, Donald Trump announced that a breakthrough had been achieved.

“This is a GREAT Day for the Arab and Muslim World, Israel, all surrounding Nations, and the United States of America, and we thank the mediators from Qatar, Egypt, and Turkey, who worked with us to make this Historic and Unprecedented Event happen. BLESSED ARE THE PEACEMAKERS!” he wrote.

The war in Gaza broke out on October 7, 2023, after Hamas launched a terror attack in southern Israel, killing around 1,200 people and taking 250 hostages.

In response to the attack, Israel announced a complete siege of the Gaza Strip and declared a war. Since then, around 67,000 Palestinians have been killed in the strip, majority of the death toll being attributed to women and children.

Furthermore, due to Israel's blockade of aid into the Gaza Strip, the United Nations declared famine across parts of the Palestinian territory.