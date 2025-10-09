After Gaza truce breakthrough, Trump likely to visit Israel: 'They want me to...'

After the breakthrough of a ceasefire in Gaza, US President Donald Trump is expected to visit Israel this week. Speaking to Axios, the Republican leader said he may address the Knesset during his likely visit. If the visit is confirmed, US President Donald Trump is also expected to address the Israeli parliament(AFP)

“I am expected to arrive in Israel in the coming days. They want me to speak in the Knesset, and I will certainly do so if they want it,” said Trump. As per Israeli media Ynet, the US president is expected to land on Sunday.

Trump further told reporters that 'it was a great day for the world' in the wake of the Gaza peace deal.

“The whole world has come together on this one, Israel, every country has come together. This has been a fantastic day,” he told reporters.

“This is a great day for the world. This is a wonderful day, a wonderful day for everybody,” Trump added.

This visit to Israel will be Trump's first since returning to the White House as President. His last visit was in 2016, after which, the United States moved to official recognise Jerusalem as the capital of Israel.

In his presidential proclamation in 2017, Trump also ordered the relocation of the US embassy in Israel to Jerusalem from Tel Aviv.

Gaza peace deal reached

On Wednesday, Israel and Palestinian militant group Hamas agreed to the first phase of the Gaza ceasefire, bringing a much needed pause to the war in the Palestinian territory.

Trump took to Truth Social to announce the deal between the two delegations in Cairo.

“I am very proud to announce that Israel and Hamas have both signed off on the first Phase of our Peace Plan. This means that ALL of the Hostages will be released very soon, and Israel will withdraw their Troops to an agreed upon line as the first steps toward a Strong, Durable, and Everlasting Peace. All Parties will be treated fairly!” he wrote.