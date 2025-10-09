'Will convene govt to...': Netanyahu reacts to Gaza breakthrough, thanks Trump

Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has thanked US President Donald Trump on Wednesday after it reached a breakthrough with Hamas for a ceasefire in Gaza. US President Donald Trump met with Netanyahu last week at the White House in Washington, D.C to push for his 20-point peace plan for Gaza(REUTERS)

“A great day for Israel. Tomorrow I will convene the government to approve the agreement and bring all our dear hostages home. I thank the heroic soldiers of the IDF and all the security forces, thanks to whose courage and sacrifice we have reached this day,” said Netanyahu in Hebrew on X.

“I thank from the depths of my heart President Trump and his team for their mobilization for this sacred mission of releasing our hostages. With the help of the Almighty, together we will continue to achieve all our goals and expand peace with our neighbors,” the Likud leader added further.

On Wednesday night, Trump took to Truth Social to ‘proudly announce’ that Israel and Palestinian militant outfit Hamas have reached an agreement on the 'first phase' of plan to stop the fighting in Gaza and release hostages and prisoners.