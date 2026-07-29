Concerning surveillance footage has revealed the last moments of Elizabeth ‘Liz’ Waddell before she went missing. The North Carolina woman mysteriously disappeared while visiting the Caribbean island nation of Grenada. The 44-year-old went missing while staying at the white sand beach resort neighborhood of Grand Anse in the capital of St. George’s, the Royal Grenada Police Force said Thursday, July 23. Elizabeth Waddell update: Concerning video shows last moments of North Carolina woman before she vanished in Caribbean (artofmovement_pt/Instagram)

Officials who launched a search for Elizabeth appealed to fishermen, boat operators and residents living on the southern coastline to be on the lookout for her and report any sightings. She was last seen on Grand Anse Beach at around 8 pm on Wednesday, July 22.

Concerning surveillance video Waddell, a physical therapist from Cary, North Carolina, went missing on July 22 while staying with a female friend at the resort. Royal Grenada Police Force Commissioner of Police, Randy Connaught, told a briefing Tuesday, July 28, that CCTV video that cops saw showed Waddell getting into the sea at around 11:51 am, and was seen swimming beneath a jetty just 13 minutes later.

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“Ms Waddell was not seen on surveillance footage returning from the water,” Connaught said. “Investigators have also received several eyewitness accounts indicating that she was swimming in the open water.”

Connaught said police have decided not to release the footage publicly “at this time.” However, they would consider releasing it “should it be necessary in the future”.

The commissioner added that Waddell had come to Grenada on a flight from Miami on July 11 with a female friend. They stayed at a resort on the western side of the Caribbean island for the first 10 days, and then relocated to accommodation in the south on July 21. The pair had planned the relocation earlier.

Waddell’s friend was seen on surveillance video walking towards the jetty at 12:46 pm the day Waddell vanished. However, the friend returned alone. She reported Waddell missing at South St. George police station at 5:50 pm that same afternoon, prompting an “immediate police response”.

Waddell’s husband, Cailen, arrived on the island Friday and has been “very cooperative thus far,” Connaught said. The couple have an adopted adult daughter, Suwan, according to Waddell’s social media.

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The police chief stated that his investigators are in touch with the FBI regional office and they “may have some input on the reviewing of the video footage.”

“At this time, the matter continues to be treated as a missing person investigation,” Connaught told reporters. “We appeal to anyone who may have information, relevant to this investigation, to come forward, and contact the Royal Grenada Police Force.”

“We remain hopeful, very hopeful, that she is somewhere, somewhere on the island, alive and safe,” he added.

Waddell is said to be about 5 feet tall. She is of medium build and has short blonde hair.