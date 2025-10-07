Charlie Kirk death: Candace Owens 'exposes' TPUSA founders' texts, makes huge 'Jewish donor' claim

Far-right influencer and conspiracy theorist Candace Owens has made another bombshell claim about the death of Charlie Kirk. Owens, who had earlier claimed that the TPUSA founder was "under pressure" from Jewish donors, has now revealed alleged text messages from Charlie Kirk where he supposedly admits it. Charlie Kirk and Candace Owens.(File Photos)

On Monday, Candace Owens shared screenshots from an alleged group chat with Charlie Kirk in it. She said they were from two days before Kirk was fatally shot at Utah Valley University in Orem, Utah, on September 10. In the alleged text messages, a user named Charlie Kirk can be seen expressing frustration over allegedly 'losing' a Jewish donor. There is no confirmation if those were indeed from the TPUSA founder.

"Just lost another huge Jewish donor. $2 million a year because we won't cancel Tucker (Carlson)," the user can be seen saying in the texts. "I'm thinking of inviting Candace."

Then another message from the same user reads: "Jewish donors play into all the stereotypes. I cannot and will not be bullied like this. Leaving me no choice but to leave the pro-Israel cause."

Notably, Candace Owens, a former TPUSA employee, has alleged that Kirk's death is linked to the wavering of Kirk's support for Israel. She had alleged that Israeli donors were pressuring Charlie Kirk to be more pro-Israel, a stance that Owens claimed Kirk was becoming increasingly uncomfortable with.

She had also claimed that Kirk was in a meeting with Israeli donors, as well as actor Bill Ackman, where this issue was discussed. However, Bill Ackman denied the claim.

Here's the viral screenshot:

Note: Hindustan Times cannot independently verify its authenticity.

Since leaving TPUSA in May 2019, Candace Owens has taken an increasingly pro-Palestine stand, which led to conflicts with many conservative groups, including TPUSA.

Candace Owens Puts Forth 'New' Theory

Prior to revealing the texts, Candace Owens had sparked controversy claiming that the investigation into Charlie Kirk's investigation involves everyone ‘new.’ From the judge to the investigating officers, everyone is new in their jobs, Owens claimed. it came on the back of Owens alleging that a federal cover-up is being carried out around Charlie Kirk's death.

On September 18, she posted an Instagram story where she claimed that the Federal Bureau of Investigation is hiding details about Kirk's death. She alleged that there was "no other explanation" other than federal officers "lying" about Kirk's death.