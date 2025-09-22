Erika Kirk 'friends' with Candance Owens? Internet sleuths dig up new link amid Charlie Kirk funeral

As Erika Kirk took over as the new CEO of Turning Point USA after the death of Charlie Kirk, internet sleuths noticed one little detail in her Instagram activity that came across as odd. Reports on social media stated that Erika Kirk has followed Candace Owens - a move deemed odd by many because of Kirk's recent differences with Owens. Candace Owens (L) and Erika Kirk (R).(File Photos)

Owens, once a key member of Turning Point USA, left the organization over disagreements regarding TPUSA's stand on Israel. Since then, Owens has made multiple claims about Kirk's links with Israel, including one after his death, where she claimed that the right-wing activist was "under pressure" from Israel for allegedly changing his views. It sparked backlash against Owens.

Thus, Erika Kirk, following Candace Owens, sparked speculation about possible links between the two. Some speculated that they could be "friends," despite the differences between Kirk and Owens, because of Owens' recent allegations that Kirk's death was a “federal cover-up.”

Candace Owens Alleges Federal Cover-Up Of Charlie Kirk's Death

On September 18, Candace Owens posted an Instagram story where she alleged that the Federal Bureau of Investigation is trying to cover-up some details about Kirk's death. She alleged that there is "no other explanation" other than the Kirk's assassination being a "Federal conspiracy."

“I have just spent hours working through this timeline (Charlie Kirk's death) and I am now fully of the belief that this is in fact a Federal conspiracy," she wrote. "There is no other explanation. They are lying about Charlie Kirk's assassination.”

Also read: Elon Musk appears to stray from key protocol at Charlie Kirk's funeral service: ‘Did he just…’

As per the claims on social media, Erika Kirk followed Owens after her claims. Notably, Owens has not provided evidence for her claims.

Owens and Charlie Kirk forged a close partnership after she joined Turning Point USA in 2017, with Owens once calling Kirk “like a brother.” Their bond weakened by late 2023 when Owens’ critical stance on Israel and Palestine created rifts in conservative circles, leading to her departure from The Daily Wire in March 2024.