Marjorie Taylor Greene shares last text message between her and Charlie Kirk, says ‘believe Candace Owens’

Days after Charlie Kirk’s assassination, Marjorie Taylor Greene has shared the last text message between her and the Turning Point USA founder, urging Americans to “believe” Kirk’s “personal friends” Candace Owens and Tucker Carlson. The exchange shows that Kirk asked Greene to speak at AmFest. Marjorie Taylor Greene shares last text message between her and Charlie Kirk (REUTERS, Photographer: Graeme Sloan/Bloomberg)

In the screenshot posted by Greene, Kirk wrote, “You should speak at Am-Fest! Would you want to also do a debate about aipac etc? Not with me. No pressure. Well do whatever you want”.

Greene captioned the post, “Charlie Kirk invited me to speak at Amfest a few weeks ago before he was martyred. This was after I called for AIPAC to register under FARA and said that the nuclear armed secular government of Israel was committing genocide in Gaza and killing innocent children, Christians, and people. He asked if I wanted to debate about AIPAC but made it clear NOT against him.”

“He said “we”, him - TPUSA, would do whatever I want on the issue,” Greene added. “If you don’t know who to believe, between Bibi Netanyahu (a foreign country’s leader) or Charlie’s personal friends Candace Owens and Tucker Carlson, I’m posting my last text message with Charlie.”

Greene urged people to believe Owens and Carlson, and to “always remember” that Kirk was “an American Christian,” “a devoted loving husband and father,” “a Christian movement leader, a giant in American history,” “a Christian martyr for Jesus Christ,” and “a Free Speech warrior who was “committed to non-violent debate.”

“Do not allow a foreign country, foreign agents, and another religion tell you about Charlie Kirk,” wrote Greene. “And I hope a foreign country and foreign agents and another religion does not take over Christian Patriotic Turning Point USA.”

What Candace Owens and Tucker Carlson said about Charlie Kirk

Among claims made by Owens after Kirk’s assassination was that he was pressured to visit Israel by billionaire hedge fund manager Bill Ackman. Owen accused Ackman of making “threats” to Kirk during a high-stakes “intervention” in the Hamptons, weeks before the murder.

“I know that Charlie was offered a ton of money in this moment. A ton of money,” Owens said in a video that has surfaced.

Ackman, however, has denied the allegations, saying they are “totally false.”

Carlson, on the other hand, criticized Benjamin Netanyahu’s statement on Kirk’s assassination. Carlson accused the Israeli Prime Minister of trying to “hijack Charlie’s memory” when Kirk “did not like Bibi Netanyahu” and “was appalled by what was happening in Gaza.”

“I was shocked and sickened by the reaction of– the ghoulish and really repulsive reaction of the prime minister of Israel, Benjamin Netanyahu, to Charlie’s death,” said Carlson on The Tucker Carlson Show. “Basically made it all about him and all about his country, immediately trying to take the energy, the sadness, the grief that people felt over Charlie’s murder and redirect it towards support for whatever project he’s involved in.”

“I don’t think I’ve ever seen anything lower than his attempt to hijack Charlie’s memory and use it for his own political ends, particularly because what he said was completely untrue,” he added.

Carlson also went on to claim that despite what some others have claimed, Kirk did not really like Netanyahu. “He loved the state of Israel, he loved going there. He did not like Bibi Netanyahu, and he said that to me many times and he said to people around him many times,” said Carlson.

He added, “He felt that Bibi Netanyahu was a very destructive force. He was appalled by what was happening in Gaza. He was above all resentful that he believed Netanyahu was using the United States to prosecute his wars for the benefit of his country and that it was shameful and embarrassing and bad for the United States, and he resented it. Didn’t hate Netanyahu, he wasn’t out there with a placard saying that, but he certainly expressed that to me and a lot of other people, and there’s no question that Bibi’s defenders on the internet will call me a liar or a kook, but that’s a fact, and enough text messages exist that I think it can probably be verified in pretty short order, not that it needs to be because that is true.”

What did Benjamin Netanyahu say after Charlie Kirk’s death?

In an X post after Kirk’s death, Netanyahu said he was killed “for speaking truth and defending freedom.” He called Kirk a “lion-hearted friend of Israel” who “fought the lies and stood tall for Judeo-Christian civilization.”

“I spoke to him only two weeks ago and invited him to Israel. Sadly, that visit will not take place,” Netanyahu wrote.

He added, “We lost an incredible human being. His boundless pride in America and his valiant belief in free speech will leave a lasting impact.”

Many in the media began casting blame for the shooting even before Kirk was officially declared dead. Some conservatives accused Democrats of inciting violence with their “rhetoric.”

Netanyahu offered a similar theory during an appearance on Fox News after the shooting. He, however, appeared to include Muslims too.

“This is a worldwide problem,” Netanyahu told Fox host Harris Faulkner. “The people on the extremes, the Islamists, the radical Islamists, and their union with the ultra progressives. They often speak about human rights, they speak about free speech, but they use violence to try to take down their enemies, whether it’s President Trump — who’s been almost assassinated twice — or, you know, they try to kill me here, too. But they got Charlie Kirk, and it’s just heartbreaking.”

Alleged gunman Tyler Robinson, 22, who was caught hours after Kirk’s shooting, turned out to be a Utah local who is not a Muslim. Robinson allegedly fatally shot Kirk on September 10 during an appearance at a campus event in Utah. The shooting happened around 12:20 pm local time during a student Q&A at UVU in Orem.