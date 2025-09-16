Search
Tue, Sept 16, 2025
Kash Patel to face Senate questions over probe into Charlie Kirk’s killing

AP |
Published on: Sept 16, 2025 06:51 pm IST

FBI Director Kash Patel will face Senate Democrats at a hearing regarding the investigation into Charlie Kirk's killing and related firings.

FBI Director Kash Patel will confront skeptical Senate Democrats at a congressional hearing Tuesday at 9 a.m. ET, likely to be dominated by questions about the investigation into Charlie Kirk’s killing as well as the firings of senior officials who have accused him of illegal political retribution.

FBI Director Kash Patel will testify before the Senate regarding the investigation into Charlie Kirk's assassination(AP)
Patel's appearance before the Senate Judiciary Committee is the first oversight hearing of his young but tumultuous tenure and provides a high-stakes platform for him to try to reassure wary lawmakers that he is the right person for the job at a time of internal upheaval and mounting concerns about political violence inside the U.S., which President Donald Trump has sought to blame squarely on the left.

Vice President JD Vance called on the public to turn in anyone who says distasteful things about his friend and political ally, a staunch free speech advocate. “When you see someone celebrating Charlie’s murder, call them out,” Vance said Monday. “And hell, call their employer.”

Suspect in Charlie Kirk shooting likely to face charges Tuesday

Prosecutors are preparing to file a capital murder charge Tuesday against the Utah man who authorities say held a “leftist ideology” and may have been “radicalized” online before he was arrested in the assassination of Charlie Kirk.

Charges against 22-year-old Tyler Robinson are expected to come ahead of Tuesday’s first court hearing since he was accused last week of shooting Kirk, a conservative activist credited with energizing the Republican youth movement and helping Donald Trump win back the White House in 2024.

