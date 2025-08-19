Who is Brian Glenn? Marjorie Taylor Greene's boyfriend apologizes to Zelensky for suit remark

Brian Glenn, the Chief White House correspondent of Real America’s Voice apologized to Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky for an earlier remark about him not wearing suits. Brian Glenn shared he and Marjorie Taylor Greene began seeing each other from early 2023.(X/@brianglenntv)

Zelensky met President Donald Trump in the White House on Monday, after the latter had a high-stakes meeting with Russia's Vladimir Putin in Alaska. With European leaders accompanying him, the agenda was to reach a solution that might bring about an end to the Russia-Ukraine conflict. This was also Zelensky's first meeting with Trump after the heated one earlier this year, which was widely televised.

During the first meeting, Brian Glenn had asked Zelensky why he did not wear a suit for his meeting with Trump. He indicated that Zelensky's choice of clothes showed a lack of respect for the President's office. While the Ukraine president responded with a jibe to the reporter, the conversation between the heads of state soon turned to Zelensky's gratitude and respect for the US for aiding Ukraine.

However, this time Glenn and Zelensky had a much more lighthearted exchange when they revisited the same topic.

What Brian Glenn told Volodymyr Zelensky | Watch

Glenn began by telling Zelensky that he looked ‘fabulous’ in the suit he was wearing. Zelensky eschewed his usual war-time attire for an all-black ensemble for the meeting with Trump.

The video was shared by Rapid Response 47, the X account unveiled by the Trump White House in January this year.

Glenn then apologized for the suit comment at the last meeting, to which the Ukrainian president playfully responded that while he had changed his attire, Glenn was wearing the same suit, prompting laughter in the room.

Notably, ahead of the meeting, Glenn's Real America's Voice had asked on X if Zelensky would wear a suit this time. Axios also reported, citing sources, that the White House had asked Zelensky's team beforehand if the president planned to wear a suit to the meeting. And, while Zelensky did wear a suit, he didn't put on a tie, if anyone is nitpicking!

Who is Brian Glenn

Glenn is currently the the Chief White House correspondent of Real America’s Voice. He is from Beaumont, Texas, as per his LinkedIn profile, which was cited by The Augusta Chronicle. In an interview with Steve Bannon, Glenn had said he's from east Texas.

He is in his mid-fifties, and is dating Georgia Republican lawmaker, Marjorie Taylor Greene. In an interview with Politico, Glenn said that the two began seeing each other from early 2023.

As per LinkedIn, Glenn graduated from Lamar University, having studied mass communication and was a member of the Pi Kappa Alpha fraternity. He's served as Account Manager for Cornerstone Media from October 2006 to January 2009 and was an Account Executive with KBTV Fox 4 from February 2009. Glenn has also always been a vocal Trump supporter.

Recently, he was part of the US press in Alaska for the Trump-Putin meeting and shared a light moment with the Russian press members, where Glenn held up a bottle of vodka he received from a reporter for helping them find their lost camera.