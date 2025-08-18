Search
Mon, Aug 18, 2025
Zelensky says he's open to election in Ukraine, if safe

Reuters |
Published on: Aug 18, 2025 11:43 pm IST

Elections in Ukraine are currently suspended under martial law.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Monday he was open to holding an election in safe circumstances if the war with Russia comes to an end.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky speaks during a meeting with US President Donald Trump in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC, on August 18, 2025.(AFP)
During a meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump in the Oval Office, Zelenskiy said, "We need to work in parliament because during the war you can't have elections," adding that it needed to be possible for people to have a democratic, open, legal election.

