Will Zelensky wear a suit for White House meeting with Trump? Marjorie Taylor Greene says ‘highly likely’

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky will meet President Donald Trump in the White House on Monday, with several European leaders in attendance. The expectation is to reach a solution that will bring about an end to the Russia-Ukraine conflict. Things got heated the last time Volodymyr Zelensky and Donald Trump met at the White House. (AP)

However, this meeting is one to watch since the last time Trump and Zelensky met in the Oval Office this year, things got heated. One of the questions posed to Zelensky from a reporter, at the time, was why he did not wear a suit.

“Why don't you wear a suit? You're at the highest level in this country's office, and you refuse to wear a suit. Do you own a suit? A lot of Americans have problems with you not respecting the dignity of this office," the reporter asked, as per BBC. Zelensky had then made a jibe that he would wear the ‘costume’ when the war was over. The reporter in question was Brian Glenn, chief White House correspondent for Real America's Voice, and Republican lawmaker Marjorie Taylor Greene's partner.

Soon after this question, issues of respect and gratitude seeped into the conversation between the world leaders, that ultimately saw a showdown in the Oval Office. This time, ahead of Zelensky's meet, Glenn has posed the same question again.

Will Zelensky wear a suit this time?

"Will Zelensky wear a suit?", Glenn's channel Real America's Voice asked on X. MTG, the Georgia lawmaker, quipped “Is there betting on this?”

She continued “I’m going with highly likely he wears a suit.”

It's not just the conservative lawmaker though, several other people on X are also speaking about Zelensky's sartorial choice ahead of the meeting. “Zelensky better wear a suit & tie! Nice shoes too!,” one remarked.

Another said, “Zelensky just arrived in DC. and is spending the night in a guest house…I hope he remembers his manners and Suit tomorrow.” Meanwhile, another person wondered “Will Zelensky wear a suit this time?”

Trump readies to meet European leaders

While the internet might engage in light banter over Zelensky's clothes, the importance of hosting so many leaders of Europe is not lost on President Trump. He wrote on Truth Social “Big day at the White House tomorrow. Never had so many European Leaders at one time. My great honor to host them!!! President DJT.”

In another post, he said, “The Fake News will say that it is a big loss for President Trump to host so many great European Leaders at our beautiful White House. Actually, it is a great honor for America!!! President DJT.”