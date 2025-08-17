Days after meeting Putin, Donald Trump says ‘big progress’ made on Russia

Days after meeting Vladimir Putin in Alaska, US President Donald Trump said on Sunday that “big progress” has been made regarding Russia. US President Donald Trump shakes hands with Russian President Vladimir Putin, as they meet to negotiate for an end to the war in Ukraine, at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson in Anchorage, Alaska, US, August 15, 2025.(Reuters)

"BIG PROGRESS ON RUSSIA. STAY TUNED!" Trump posted on his Truth Social platform, without elaborating.

Trump met Putin on Friday at an air base in Alaska. The meeting between the two leaders lasted for over three hours. This was the first instance when Putin was allowed on Western soil since he ordered the invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

While no concrete announcement was made during the summit, both Trump and Putin had offered warm words about their interaction.

Earlier today, special US envoy Steve Witkoff said Trump and his Russian counterpart Putin agreed to "robust security guarantees" for Ukraine during their high-stakes summit.

"We agreed to robust security guarantees that I would describe as game-changing," Steve Witkoff told CNN.

According to sources cited by Reuters, Trump and Putin discussed proposals for Russia to relinquish tiny pockets of occupied Ukraine in exchange for Ukraine ceding a swathe of fortified land in the east and freezing the front lines elsewhere.