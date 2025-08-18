US, Russian journalists bond over booze during Putin-Trump Alaska meet | Watch

US and Russian journalists were seen sharing a moment of camaraderie in Alaska, while present to cover the Trump-Putin meeting. US President Donald Trump and Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin had a high-stakes meeting amid the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict. Brian Glenn, the Chief White House correspondent of Real America’s Voice and partner of Republican lawmaker Marjorie Taylor Greene, shared a video of his interaction with the Russian press.(X/@brianglenntv)

Brian Glenn, the Chief White House correspondent of Real America’s Voice and partner of Republican lawmaker Marjorie Taylor Greene, shared a video of his interaction with the Russian press.

US, Russian journalists bond over booze in Alaska | Watch

Glenn, who infamously asked Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, why he never wears a suit, shared a video of what the Russian media had given him.

Holding up a bottle of vodka, Glenn offered some backstory too. “I found a lost camera belonging to one of the reporters in the Russian media and he was so thankful he gave me this!,” he said.

On the video, members of the Russian press can be seen urging Glenn to have a drink, which he refuses. One person even offers some ‘Russian cognac’. Glenn identified them as members of the press in the video.

He clinks bottles with them, but says that though he wouldn't be drinking at the moment – understandably, he was on camera. “Here’s to bridging world peace!,” Glenn also said on his X post.

Girlfriend MTG reacts

Marjorie Taylor Greene, the Republican lawmaker from Georgia, and Glenn's partner, shared the video, commenting “American media and Russian media making peace and being kind! Yes this is the world I want to live in.”

“Great job Brian!!!,” she added.

Trump, meanwhile, said that ‘progress’ had been made during the talks with Putin, but suggested not all parties were ‘there yet’ when it came to an immediate end to the war. Now, Zelenskyy is slated to travel to Washington on Monday to meet Trump for further discussions.