Melania writes letter to Putin, Trump personally delivers it: ‘You can singlehandedly…’

US President Donald Trump and Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin held a high-stakes meeting in Alaska, with an aim at working out some solution that would bring about an end to the Russia-Ukraine conflict. Melania Trump (right) wrote the letter to Vladimir Putin (left) ahead of the latter's meeting with Donald Trump in Alaska

Ahead of the meeting, First Lady Melania Trump wrote a letter for Putin, which Trump hand-delivered. Fox News Digital first reported on the letter, the contents of which have since been circulated online. Here's what Melania wrote to Putin.

What Melania wrote to Putin

The ‘peace letter’, penned by Melania, was read by Putin immediately upon receiving it, while the delegations looked on. In the letter, the First Lady wrote “Every child shares the same quiet dreams in their heart, whether born randomly into a nation’s rustic countryside or a magnificent city-center. They dream of love, possibility, and safety from danger."

She added, “As parents, it is our duty to nurture the next generation’s hope. As leaders, the responsibility to sustain our children extends beyond the comfort of a few.”

“Undeniably, we must strive to paint a dignity-filled world for all—so that every soul may wake to peace, and so that the future itself is perfectly guarded,” the letter continues, as it says, “A simple yet profound concept, Mr. Putin, as I am sure you agree, is that each generation’s descendants begin their lives with a purity—an innocence which stands above geography, government, and ideology.”

The FLOTUS also noted “in today’s world, some children are forced to carry a quiet laughter, untouched by the darkness around them—a silent defiance against the forces that can potentially claim their future,” adding, "Mr. Putin, you can singlehandedly restore their melodic laughter," the first lady wrote. “In protecting the innocence of these children, you will do more than serve Russia alone—you serve humanity itself.”

She concluded, saying “Such a bold idea transcends all human division, and you, Mr. Putin, are fit to implement this vision with a stroke of the pen today. It is time.”

After the meeting with Putin, Trump said that it was ‘extremely productive’ but ruled out an immediate end to the war, noting that the parties were ‘not there yet’. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, meanwhile, is slated to travel to Washington on Monday to meet with President Trump.