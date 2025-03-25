What Melania Trump has been up to since February? First Lady's disappearance explained

Melania Trump's absence from the public eye since the annual Governors Ball held at the White House in late February is now the talk of the town. Many wonder where the First Lady is. Why Melania Trump is ‘keeping busy behind the scenes’ during husband Donald's 2nd term (Photo by Kayla Bartkowski / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)(Getty Images via AFP)

Why Melania’s been away from the public away

She has been busy filming a documentary backed by Amazon. The production has been underway, with one Amazon spokesperson describing it as an “unprecedented, behind-the-scenes look at First Lady Melania Trump.”

The documentary project was officially announced shortly before her husband, Donald Trump, was sworn in for his second term.

“We started the production in November, and we are shooting right now, so it’s a day-to-day life, what I’m doing, what kind of responsibilities I have,” Melania stated during an interview with Fox and Friends.

“It’s day-to-day, from transition team to moving to the White House, packing, establishing my team, the First Lady office, moving into the White House, what it takes to make the residence your home, to hire the people that you need.”

During the interview, Melania also clarified that while she will “be in the White House,” her schedule will include time in other locations as well. “You know, when I need to be in New York, I will be in New York. When I need to be in Palm Beach, I will be in Palm Beach.”

Melania ‘will never be a traditional first lady’

Sources close to Melania have suggested that her decision to step away from the traditional First Lady role is intentional. “She will never be a traditional first lady. That isn’t who she is,” one insider told People Magazine, adding that she has “her own ideas on what she wants to do.”

“Melania has been busy shooting her documentary and that has taken place in several locations, including the White House,” another Miami-based source told People.

Last month, reports surfaced that she successfully secured a $40 million deal with Amazon to distribute the film.

While Netflix and Apple declined to bid, Paramount offered a modest $4 million for distribution rights, and Disney expressed interest with a $14 million bid.

“We licensed the upcoming Melania Trump documentary film and series for one reason and one reason only—because we think customers are going to love it,” an Amazon spokesperson later confirmed, per Daily Mail.