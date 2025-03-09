Has Melania ‘disappeared’ during husband Donald's 2nd term? Here's why first lady is ‘keeping busy behind the scenes’

Melania Trump is rarely seen in public with her husband Donald Trump, but according to reports, the first lady is not hiding out. “People are saying she disappeared, but the truth is she doesn’t need to be there for every single event,” a source told OK!. “She’s definitely been keeping busy behind the scenes.” Why Melania Trump is ‘keeping busy behind the scenes’ during husband Donald's 2nd term (Photo by Kayla Bartkowski / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)(Getty Images via AFP)

Melania was hardly spotted during her husband’s campaign trail. Trump, however, defended Melania’s choice to stay away from the camera.

"She's a private person, a great person, a very confident person, and she loves our country very much. She'll be — at the appropriate time — she'll be out there," President Trump previously told Meet the Press.

An insider told the outlet that Melania is "very selective and methodical in what she wants to do and how she presents herself."

New book claims Melania Trump ‘hates’ her husband

However, according to a new book titled All or Nothing: How Trump Recaptured America by author Michael Wolff, Melania and her husband’s story is a completely different one. Wolff wrote that his source was “bewildered that this needed saying,” but that Melania "f------ hates him."

"Whatever was going on — and no one had any idea what was going on, at least no more than what was plainly obvious — it had certainly not been helped by the Stormy trial,” Wolff writes, referencing the criminal trial that led to Trump being convicted of 34 felony charges for making a hush money payment to Stormy Daniels.

"But that seemed hardly the only thing to explain the colder and colder winter," Wolff added.

Meanwhile, an insider told people that the first lady “does care” about issues revolving around children and their "well being” but will only get involved in political work in the current administration if she "has the time and interest to pursue it." "Politics is not her world," the source added, adding that Melania "couldn't care less how she looks politically."