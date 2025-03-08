Donald Trump's resort vandalised over Gaza remark

US President Donald Trump’s Turnberry golf resort in South Ayrshire, Scotland, was vandalised on Saturday by some activists following his recent statement on Gaza. The protestors also defaced the lawns of Trump’s Turnberry golf resort in South Ayrshire(PA Media)

The resort, owned by Trump, was targeted overnight by 'Palestine Action' a group of demonstrators. They painted three-metre-high letters reading “Gaza Is Not For Sale" on the lawn.

The protestors also defaced the prestigious greens, including the course’s most renowned hole, which has hosted the Open Championships, PA Media reported.

A red spray paint was used to deface the elite clubhouse at the 800-acre resort, on Friday night. Palestine Action described it as a “direct response to the US administration’s stated intent to ethnically cleanse Gaza”.

The action came in response to Trump’s recent statement on the Gaza issue, including plans to "clean out the whole thing." The US President's remarks have sparked widespread condemnation.

The row intensified last week when Trump posted a satirical AI-generated video on his Truth Social platform. The video showed an AI-generated Trump and Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu, shirtless and drinking at a fictional ‘Trump Gaza’ resort.

The video also parodies the Las Vegas Strip with the Gaza Strip.

Trump later posted a threatening message to Gaza’s two million residents on Truth Social, writing: "To the People of Gaza: A beautiful future awaits, but not if you hold hostages. If you do, you are dead."

The Trump administration recently signed off on the shipment of 40,000 bombs to Israel

Palestine Action responds

A spokesperson from Palestine Action said, “Palestine Action rejects Donald Trump’s treatment of Gaza as though it were his property to dispose of as he likes. To make that clear, we have shown him that his property is not safe from acts of resistance."

“We will continue to take action against US-Israeli colonialism in the Palestinian homeland," he added.

A spokesperson for Trump Turnberry condemned the vandalism as a “childish, criminal act” but assured that it would not affect the resort’s operations.