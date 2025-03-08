Iran's Khamenei on Donald Trump's military action threat: ‘Some bully govts’

Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on Saturday slammed what he described as bullying tactics a day after US President Donald Trump threatened military action against Iran. Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei responded to Donald Trump's remark threatening military action against Tehran.(AFP)

"Some bully governments -- I really don't know of any more appropriate term for some foreign figures and leaders than the word bullying -- insist on negotiations. Their negotiations are not aimed at solving problems, they aim at domination," AFP quoted Khamenei as saying during a meeting with country's officials.

The Iranian leader's remark comes hours after Tehran's mission to the United Nations said that it received no letter from Trump.

"We have not received such a letter so far," said a spokesman for Iran's embassy to the UN after Tehran's foreign minister told AFP Friday that the country would not negotiate so long as the United States applies “maximum pressure.”

Trump's letter to Iran on nuclear talks

On Friday, Trump said he wrote a letter to Iran's leadership, urging the country to negotiate a new nuclear deal.

“I’ve written them a letter saying I hope you negotiate, because if we have to go in militarily, it’s going to be a terrible thing for them,” Trump told Fox’s Maria Bartiromo in an interview.

Trump said that while he isn’t ruling out a military intervention, he would “rather negotiate a deal.”

“I’m not sure that everybody agrees with me, but we can make a deal that would be just as good as if you won militarily,” the US president said.

Later Friday in the Oval Office, Trump said the situation with Iran was “down to final strokes” and suggested a deadline for striking a deal or military action was rapidly approaching.

“We have a situation with Iran that something’s going to happen very soon,” Bloomberg quoted Trump as saying.

“Hopefully we can have a peace deal. I’m not speaking out of strength or weakness. I’m just saying I’d rather see a peace deal," he added.