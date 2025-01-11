Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Jan 11, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Trump hush money case: Who is Stormy Daniels, adult film star involved in the scandal?

BySumanti Sen
Jan 11, 2025 01:33 PM IST

Donald Trump's charges stemmed from a hush money payment to adult film actress Stormy Daniels to keep her quiet about an alleged sexual encounter between them.

Donald Trump on Friday, January 10, was sentenced for his crimes in the New York "hush money" case. The president-elect was released with no restrictions as he appeared in court virtually from his Mar-a-Lago home. Justice Juan Merchan kept his promise to give Trump a sentence of unconditional discharge, which neither includes jail term nor any other restriction that could impede the president-elect’s inauguration.

Who is Stormy Daniels, the adult film star involved in Trump hush money case? (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber, File)(AP)
Who is Stormy Daniels, the adult film star involved in Trump hush money case? (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber, File)(AP)

Trump was sentenced in connection to a scandal with porn star Stormy Daniels. His charges stemmed from a hush money payment to the adult film actress and the case centres around Trump allegedly falsifying business records to conceal the payment.

Who is Stormy Daniels?

Daniels, 45, is a Louisiana-born adult film star and director whose real name is Stephanie Clifford. She also made appearances in mainstream Hollywood films, including 2000s comedies The 40-Year-Old Virgin and Knocked Up.

Daniels graduated from Scotlandville Magnet High School in Baton Rouge, Louisiana in 1997 and reportedly considered becoming a journalist in her earlier days. She once detailed how she grew up, saying she "came from an average, lower-income household… there [were] days without electricity.” She said she came from a "really bad neighborhood.”

What is the hush money case?

Daniels claimed she and Trump had a sexual encounter in July 2006 when they met at the American Century Celebrity Golf Tournament in Lake Tahoe, Nevada. She claimed in court that she accepted $130,000 from Trump’s former lawyer before the 2016 election in exchange for her silence about the sexual encounter.

Michael Cohen, the lawyer, was jailed on several charges later. The allegations surfaced in 2018, but Trump denied any sexual involvement with Daniels.

Daniels said Cohen paid her $130,000 in "hush-money" for her to keep quiet about the incident, and stressed that she accepted the money because she was worried about the safety of her family. She said that she had been legally and physically threatened to stay silent. Daniels said that on one occasion, after she agreed to give an interview to In Touch magazine about her encounter with Trump, an unknown man had approached her and her infant daughter in a Las Vegas parking lot and asked her to "leave Trump alone.”

During the sentencing on Friday, Merchan said he was granting this sentence to Trump because he believed it was the only legal option. Trump called the trial "a very terrible experience" and "a tremendous setback for New York."

Recommended Topics
Share this article
Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris, Donald Trump,and Joe Biden.
See More
Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris, Donald Trump,and Joe Biden.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, January 11, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On