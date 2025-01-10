Hush money case: US judge sentences Donald Trump, declines to impose jail term, fine

A US judge on Friday sentenced President-elect Donald Trump over his criminal conviction stemming from hush money paid to a porn star. The sentencing will place a judgment of guilt on his record; however, he will not go to jail or pay a fine. Todd Blanche, attorney for former US President Donald Trump, and US President-elect Donald Trump are seen on the screen at Manhattan criminal court in New York.(Reuters)

Donald Trump was facing a jail sentence of up to four years. Manhattan Judge Juan M Merchan, however, chose a sentence that sidestepped thorny constitutional issues by effectively ending the case.

The verdict ensured that the Republican would become the first-ever US president with a felony conviction.

The judge said he must consider any aggravating factors before imposing a sentence. However, he added, the legal protection that Trump will enjoy as the president “is a factor that overrides all others.”

The judge said the legal protections for a president don't have the power to erase a jury verdict.

Trump was convicted on 34 counts of falsifying business records in May this year. The judge, however, handed down the mildest criminal sanction available – an unconditional discharge.

"Never before has this court been presented with such a unique and remarkable set of circumstances. The only lawful sentence that permits entry of a judgment of conviction without encroaching on the highest office of the land is an unconditional discharge," the judge said.

What Donald Trump said

The US President-elect attended the hearing virtually. He called his conviction a tremendous setback for New York and the New York court system.

"This has been a very terrible experience. I think it's been a tremendous setback for New York and the New York court system," Trump said.

He said he was convicted to make him lose the US presidential election.

"It was done to damage my reputation, so I would lose the election," he said.

What's the hush money case?

Trump was accused of fudging his business' records to hide a USD 130,000 payoff to porn actor Stormy Daniels. She was paid during Trump's 2016 campaign to not disclose her sexual encounter that took place a decade earlier.

Trump has denied the sexual encounter.

With AP, AFP inputs