Trump vows to appeal as Supreme Court refuses to delay hush money sentencing, ‘Justice will prevail’

The Supreme Court rejected Donald Trump's bid to delay his Friday sentencing in his hush money case. On Thursday, a bench of nine judges rejected the president-elect's last-ditch emergency request in a close 5-4 decision. Shortly after the ruling, the future president vowed to appeal the case in a scathing post shared on his social media platform, Truth Social. FILE PHOTO: U.S. President-elect Donald Trump speaks after a meeting with Republicans in Congress at the U.S. Capitol building in Washington, U.S. January 8, 2025. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon/File Photo(REUTERS)

Trump vows to appeal hush money case as Supreme Court refuses to delay sentencing

In a post-ruling message, Trump declined to criticise the Supreme Court. Rather, he blasted his trial judge, New York Judge Juan Merchan. “I appreciate the time and effort of the United States Supreme Court in trying to remedy the great injustice done to me by the highly conflicted “Acting Justice,” who should not have been allowed to try this case,” Trump wrote.

The president-elect maintained his innocence, saying, “Every Legal Scholar stated, unequivocally, that this is a case that should never have been brought. There was no case against me. In other words, I am innocent of all of the Judge’s made up, fake charges.” “This was nothing other than Weaponization of our Justice System against a Political Opponent,” Trump added.

Calling the case a “lawfare,” Trump said that it “should never be allowed to happen again.” “To this day, this highly political and corrupt Judge has put a gag order on me, which takes away my First Amendment right to speak about very important aspects of the case,” he continued before promising to make an appeal “for the sake and sanctity of the Presidency.”

Trump, who is set to return to the White House next week, further said that he is “confident” that “Justice will prevail.” “The pathetic, dying remnants of the Witch Hunts against me will not distract us as we unite and, MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!” he added.