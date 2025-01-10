Menu Explore
Trump breaks silence on viral moment with Obama at Carter's funeral, 'I didn't realise…'

ByArya Vaishnavi
Jan 10, 2025 03:57 PM IST

President-elect Donald Trump admitted that he was unaware of “how friendly” his conversation with Barack Obama “looked”

Donald Trump is finally opening up on his “friendly” conversation with Barack Obama that captured everyone's attention. They were seen laughing and chatting while sitting next to each other during Jimmy Carter's funeral on Thursday. Videos of the warm moment have since been making rounds on the internet, with the president-elect breaking his silence during a Fox News interview.

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 09: U.S. President-elect Donald Trump speaks with former U.S. President Barack Obama as Melania Trump looks on during the state funeral for former U.S. President Jimmy Carter at Washington National Cathedral on January 09, 2025 in Washington, DC. President Joe Biden declared today a national day of mourning for Carter, the 39th President of the United States, who died at the age of 100 on December 29, 2024 at his home in Plains, Georgia. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by CHIP SOMODEVILLA / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)(Getty Images via AFP)
WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 09: U.S. President-elect Donald Trump speaks with former U.S. President Barack Obama as Melania Trump looks on during the state funeral for former U.S. President Jimmy Carter at Washington National Cathedral on January 09, 2025 in Washington, DC. President Joe Biden declared today a national day of mourning for Carter, the 39th President of the United States, who died at the age of 100 on December 29, 2024 at his home in Plains, Georgia. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by CHIP SOMODEVILLA / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)(Getty Images via AFP)

Trump opens up on viral moment with Obama

“It did look very friendly, I must say,” Trump said of his viral moment with Obama on National Day of Mourning. The future president admitted that he was unaware of “how friendly it looked.” “I saw it on your wonderful network just a little while ago before I came in, and I said, ‘Boy, they look like two people that like each other.’ And we probably do,” he added.

Without revealing what exactly he and Obama spoke about, Trump confessed to having opposing views from that of the former president. “We have little different philosophies, right? I don’t know, we just got along,” the future commander-in-chief said, adding, “But I got along with everybody on that. You know, we met backstage before we went on, and I thought it was a beautiful service, but we all got along very well.”

Lip reader says Trump and Obama's conversation was nothing ‘lighthearted’

According to forensic lip reader Jeremy Freeman, Trump cautioned Obama that they would have to “find a quiet place” to discuss a “matter of importance,” per New York Post. While it is unclear what the former presidents actually spoke about, Freeman's translation of their conversation hinted at a discussion about international agreements. (Read More: Trump looking for a 'quiet place’ with Obama, lip reader reveals what the duo discussed at Carter's funeral)

Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris, Donald Trump,and Joe Biden.
See More
