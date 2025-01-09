Prince William ‘seizing’ more power from King Charles, becomes ‘more influential’ than ever

Prince William has emerged as one of the “toughest rulers” the royal family has seen to date, according to a new report by InTouch. Amid his father, the king's ongoing cancer treatment, the 42-year-old is “seizing” more power by making key decisions. William, Prince of Wales, attends the Together At Christmas carol service at Westminster Abbey in London, Britain, December 6, 2024.Aaron Chown/Pool via REUTERS(via REUTERS)

Prince William ‘seizing’ power from cancer-stricken King Charles

The Prince of Wales has declared his own brother, Prince Harry, sister-in-law Meghan Markle, and disgraced uncle Prince Andrew “personae non gratae.” He has laid down non-negotiable rules in a bid to fix the dysfunctional family drama, a source told the outlet.

A royal insider said that Prince William “has never been more influential” than he is now. The source explained that cancer-stricken King Charles is “now bestowing more responsibility on [William] and by all accounts is acknowledging that his time to rule will be sooner, rather than later.”

Prince William “is seizing the opportunity” of his weakening father “to make decisions that he feels will benefit the Crown in the long run,” the source continued, adding, “It’s no secret that anyone who pushes back against him will be swiftly shown the door.”

Highlighting his no-nonsense attitude, the palace insider said that the word going around is Prince William is “already on his way to being the toughest ruler the family has ever seen.” The prince's primary goal is to improve the royal family's public image after years of scandals.

“He [Prince William] wants expenses to be monitored closely, and any fat trimmed straight away,” the source explained, adding that he “doesn’t want there to be any sense that special perks are being handed out to the Royals.” Moreover, the prince is “all about the environment” and is “pushing hard to be front and center in that respect.”

The insider claimed that Prince William has “put out this edict that the rest of the family needs to get on board with being as green as possible. Private flights and that sort of thing are being frowned on.” “The days of wasteful spending and overconsumption are ending now that William is at the helm.”