Step inside Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s sprawling California mansion with tennis court now valued at $29 million
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Montecito mansion is a stunning estate that showcases their exquisite taste in luxury living. Here's a virtual tour.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle met in 2016 and married in 2018. They stepped down as senior royals in January 2020, departing their British residence Frogmore Cottage in 2020. Harry and Meghan then moved to California in the US. The former actor and her husband live at their stunning Montecito home with their two children, son Archie and daughter Lilibet. Also read | How Meghan Markle maintains a toned body at 43: From green juice to her go-to snack, know all her diet secrets
The couple, earlier known as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, purchased the Montecito mansion for $14.65 million in June 2020, and its value has since increased to approximately $29.6 million, as per a recent report by Realtytoday.com. Ahead, see inside photos of the celebrity home and learn more about the property.
'We did everything we could to get this house'
As you step inside Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's stunning Montecito home, you'll notice the beautiful blend of modern and Victorian elements, with off-white walls, large windows, and doors. The estate features a range of luxurious amenities, including a tea house, a chicken coop, and a two-bedroom guest house. With its perfect blend of luxury, comfort, and natural beauty, Meghan and Prince's Montecito mansion is truly a royal retreat.
In a 2022 interview with The Cut, Meghan candidly described how the massive residence is 'calm and healing' and ultimately makes her 'feel free'. She said, “We did everything we could to get this house. Because you walk in and go… joy, and exhale, and calm. It’s healing. You feel free.”
More about Harry and Meghan's Montecito mansion
The main residence features many amenities, including a home office for the couple, perfect for staying productive and organised, a gym and sauna with a state-of-the-art fitness center for staying active and relaxed, a wine cellar, games room, library, and home theatre.
The outdoor spaces are just as impressive, with expansive gardens: the lush greenery, tiered rose beds, and olive trees create a peaceful oasis. There is also a swimming pool for relaxation and recreation, a tennis court and a whimsical play area designed for kids, complete with swings, slides, and more.