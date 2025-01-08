Step inside Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s sprawling California mansion with tennis court now valued at $29 million

The couple, earlier known as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, purchased the Montecito mansion for $14.65 million in June 2020, and its value has since increased to approximately $29.6 million, as per a recent report by Realtytoday.com. Ahead, see inside photos of the celebrity home and learn more about the property.

Since stepping back from official duties, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex made California their home in 2020.

Meghan Markle's home office was seen on Netflix’s six-episode limited series Harry & Meghan.

'We did everything we could to get this house'

As you step inside Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's stunning Montecito home, you'll notice the beautiful blend of modern and Victorian elements, with off-white walls, large windows, and doors. The estate features a range of luxurious amenities, including a tea house, a chicken coop, and a two-bedroom guest house. With its perfect blend of luxury, comfort, and natural beauty, Meghan and Prince's Montecito mansion is truly a royal retreat.

In a 2022 interview with The Cut, Meghan candidly described how the massive residence is 'calm and healing' and ultimately makes her 'feel free'. She said, “We did everything we could to get this house. Because you walk in and go… joy, and exhale, and calm. It’s healing. You feel free.”

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's luxe pool at their mansion could rival a hotel.

Meghan and Harry bought the sprawling Montecito mansion in 2020.

More about Harry and Meghan's Montecito mansion

The main residence features many amenities, including a home office for the couple, perfect for staying productive and organised, a gym and sauna with a state-of-the-art fitness center for staying active and relaxed, a wine cellar, games room, library, and home theatre.

The outdoor spaces are just as impressive, with expansive gardens: the lush greenery, tiered rose beds, and olive trees create a peaceful oasis. There is also a swimming pool for relaxation and recreation, a tennis court and a whimsical play area designed for kids, complete with swings, slides, and more.