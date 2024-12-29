How Meghan Markle maintains a toned body at 43: From green juice to her go-to snack, know all her diet secrets

Meghan Markle, 43, keeps her body fit and healthy with clean eating and well-balanced meals. The mom-of-two is all about healthy habits but isn't afraid to indulge every now and then. Wondering what the former Suits star's diet looks like? Keep reading to get all the details! Discover Meghan Markle's healthy diet routine.(Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

How Meghan Markle starts her day

Meghan kick-starts her mornings with a healthy and energising breakfast. According to the royal biography Finding Freedom by Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand, Meghan begins her day with a cup of hot water and lemon, followed by a hearty bowl of steel-cut oats made with almond or soy milk, topped with bananas and a drizzle of agave syrup for sweetness. She's also known to enjoy a fluffy omelette packed with cheese, fresh herbs, and a side of toast for a more savoury option. (Also read: Kate Middleton’s fashion evolution: Before vs after becoming the royal princess )

Meghan once shared her approach to healthy eating with Best Health in 2015, saying, “I try to eat vegan during the week and then have a little bit more flexibility with what I dig into on the weekends.”

She emphasised balance over restrictions, adding, “Because I work out the way I do, I don't ever want to feel deprived. I feel that the second you do that is when you start to binge on things. It's not a diet; it's lifestyle eating.”

The former Suits actor loves green juice

Meghan prefers to skip caffeine in the afternoons, opting instead for a refreshing green juice to stay energised. In an interview with Today, she shared, “It's easy to fall into the trap of rushing for a coffee when you hit that 4 p.m. slump. But if I blend some apple, kale, spinach, lemon, and ginger in my Vitamix in the morning and bring it to work, I always find that sipping on that is a much better boost than a cup of espresso.”

Meghan loves having healthy green juice.(Unsplash)

Her go-to snack is as simple as it is delicious – apple slices with peanut butter. According to the royal biography Finding Freedom, this was her favourite pick-me-up between meals.

Meghan is all about cosy Sunday dinners with family and friends. Speaking to Today, she shared her love for hearty meals like lamb tagine, pot roast, or a comforting soup. Meghan also enjoys slow-cooked dishes, revealing that one of her favourites is Filipino-style chicken adobo. "It's so easy," she said. "Just mix garlic, soy (or Bragg Liquid Aminos), vinegar, maybe some lemon, and let the chicken simmer until it's falling off the bone in a Crock-Pot."

Meghan's comfort food

Meghan has previously revealed a surprising craving for her all-time favourite comfort food, mac and cheese. In an interview with EyeSwoon, she admitted, "I now buy Annie's organic one if I'm craving it, but I throw some frozen peas into it and enjoy this gooey, simple, childlike meal." Meghan fondly remembers cooking it for the kids she babysat, and it always brought out her inner child.

Interestingly, mac and cheese was also one of Prince Harry's favourite dishes growing up. Former royal chef Darren McGrady shared that he used to make it regularly for both Harry and Prince William at Kensington Palace.