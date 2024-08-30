Kate Middleton’s fashion evolution: Before vs after becoming the royal princess

Kate Middleton's fashion journey has been nothing short of remarkable since she joined the British royal family in April 2011. From the moment she walked down the aisle in her iconic Alexander McQueen wedding gown, the Princess of Wales has evolved into a style icon known for her blend of classic elegance and modern sophistication. Kate Middleton's style has seen a stunning transformation since she became a royal princess.(Instagram)

But Kate's fashion sense was already making waves long before her royal wedding. With her signature bouncy blowout and effortlessly chic outfits, she was a trendsetter in her own right. Let's take a closer look at how her style has evolved from her pre-marriage days to her role as a royal princess. (Also read: Barack Obama, Kamala Harris rock tan pantsuits: Here’s your guide to wearing this trend like a pro )

Kate Middleton's style before marriage

Kate Middleton's pre-wedding style was a masterclass in effortless chic throughout her 20s. From her college days to nights out in London or simply enjoying life in the city, she consistently wowed with her fashion choices. Her wardrobe was filled with low-rise jeans, shoulder bags, and that iconic bouncy blowout, creating a look that was both relaxed and stylish. Neutral tones and casual outfits were her signature, but she also made headlines with her glamorous shimmery dresses, showcasing her natural flair for fashion. From lace dresses and flats to cosy winter caps, Kate's pre-marriage fashion was all about blending casual elegance with a touch of sass.

Her fashion evolution as royal princess

After marrying Prince William, Kate Middleton's style evolved into a blend of classic sophistication and modern elegance. Flashback to her wedding day in 2011, and we recall the breathtaking Victorian-inspired gown that captivated everyone. Since that monumental day and the arrival of her three children—Charlotte, George, and Louis—Kate has continued to dazzle with her fashion choices. She's known for re-wearing dresses (like the red Preen number she first showcased in Canada in 2016) and incorporating meaningful pieces, such as the eagle-adorned frock she wore on her 2017 royal tour of Germany.

As the Duchess of Cambridge, her wardrobe became a testament to refined royal fashion, characterised by tailored coats, elegant dresses, and sophisticated accessories. Her looks has often featured designer pieces from the likes of Alexander McQueen, Jenny Packham, and Emilia Wickstead. Her style now includes more formal attire for royal events, including statement hats, structured suits and refined gowns.