Barack Obama, Kamala Harris rock tan pantsuits: Here’s your guide to wearing this trend like a pro

Pantsuits are everywhere, and tan is the colour taking over this season, shaking up formal wear in the best way. Not only celebrities and even politicians are loving the trend, and Barack Obama just proved it's here to stay. The 44th President of the United States recently took to X, posting, "How it started. How it's going. Ten years later, and it's still a good look!" alongside a picture of him and Kamala Harris both slaying in stylish tan pantsuits. The tweet went viral in no time. Tan pantsuits are making a major splash this season, with even politicians like Barack Obama and Kamala Harris sporting the trend. (X/@dieworkwear)

Popular writer and commentator Derek Guy retweeted Obama's post, offering some valuable lessons on picking the right tan pantsuit and wearing it with flair. So, let's dive in for some fashion tips! (Also read: Kamala Harris redefines political fashion with strong power dressing game: Check out 5 of her most stylish looks )

Barack Obama and Kamala Harris tan pantsuit look

"Even if you don't know anything about colour theory, I bet you picked up on the central difference between these two outfits. Although the person behind Obama's Twitter account posted these as two tan suits, they differ in an important dimension: temperature," wrote Derek.

In the thread, he offered some insightful tips on colour theory, focusing on the subtle differences in tones and how they impact overall style. Here are the key points from Derek Guy's thread:

Guide on wearing a tan suit

1. Colour temperature basics: Colours can appear warmer or cooler based on their hue. Warm tones have more yellow or red, while cool tones have more grey or blue undertones.

Colour theory explains the cool and warm tones.(X/@dieworkwear)

2. Testing colour temperature: Derek provided a test with three pairs of tan chinos. He identified the top pair as cool, the middle as neutral, and the bottom as warm due to its yellow undertone.

3. Outfit building: Paying attention to colour temperature can help create harmonious outfits. Neutral items, like the middle pair of trousers in Derek's example, can pair well with various other pieces, while warmer or cooler pieces need careful matching.

4. Jacket and trousers coordination: Derek illustrated that swapping warm and cool jackets with mismatched trousers can disrupt the harmony of an outfit. Warm hues need to be paired with similarly warm tones for a cohesive look.

The right outfit is more cohesive, blending the jacket’s yellow undertone with white trousers, unlike the disjointed left outfit.(X/@dieworkwear)

5. Casual suit shopping: Understanding colour temperature can make pairing jackets with trousers easier. For example, Obama's cooler tan suit pairs well with grey trousers, a staple in men's wardrobes.

When shopping for casual suits, consider temperature—Obama's cooler tan suit pairs effortlessly with most grey trousers.(X/@dieworkwear)

6. Shoe undertones: Derek also highlighted that even shoes have undertones that affect outfit coherence. Warm-coloured shoes in a cool outfit can be intentional, but generally, coherence is key.

7. Personal colour flattery: Derek emphasised that while there's no universal rule for which colours suit specific skin tones, some colours will naturally look better on you, and it's important to find what flatters you personally.

There’s no strict rule for matching colours to skin tones, certain shades will naturally suit you better.(X/@dieworkwear)

8. Practical testing: For ready-made clothes, Derek advised trying on items to observe hue, shade and temperature. For custom clothes, placing a swatch next to your arm can help determine if a colour works for you.

9. Obama vs. Harris: Derek concluded that although both Obama and Harris looked good in their tan suits, Harris' warmer suit was more flattering. He recommended that men choose a tan suit that strikes a balance between warm and cool tones, making it versatile for different pairings.