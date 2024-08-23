Kamala Harris redefines political fashion with strong power dressing game: Check out 5 of her most stylish looks

When it comes to power dressing, no one does it quite like Kamala Harris. Once known for her laid-back jeans and white sneakers, she has notably elevated her style as she campaigns to become the first female president of the United States. Her fashion choices now scream confidence, elegance, and leadership. As the Democratic nominee for the 2024 Presidential election, Kamala's wardrobe isn't just about style—it's a powerful way to show who she is and what she stands for. Kamala Harris elevates her style, blending confidence, elegance and leadership as she campaigns for the U.S. presidency.(Instagram)

"Kamala Harris is transforming political fashion by embracing a wardrobe that speaks to both authority and approachability. Her use of classic, structured silhouettes, often paired with bold yet understated accessories, challenges traditional notions of political attire. She's redefining power dressing by making it more inclusive and relatable, proving that a strong woman can be both stylish and influential," says Palak Dhawan, designer and founder of Tabeer India. (Also read: Combat shorts, bleached eyebrows to pee stains: Why fashion’s ‘ugly’ trends are becoming the new cool )

Talking about Kamala Harris's style revolution, fashion designer and founder of Afwah, Saisha Vijray, says, "Kamala Harris is revolutionising political fashion by seamlessly blending power dressing with genuine authenticity. She's transforming the narrative of leadership with her bold yet relatable style. Harris's wardrobe choices reflect a modern interpretation of leadership, where tailored suits, pearl necklaces, and classic footwear are more than just clothing—they are symbols of strength, resilience, and professionalism. Kamala Harris is not merely following fashion trends; she is setting a new standard for political fashion—one that embraces diversity, authenticity, and the evolving role of women in leadership."

Let's take a look at some of her most stylish appearances:

Royal blue pantsuit

In a stunning royal blue pantsuit paired with a sleek black mock-neck top and classic black pumps, Kamala Harris made a striking impression at a recent campaign rally. Joined by Democratic vice presidential candidate Governor Tim Walz of Minnesota, she graced the stage at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, showcasing her refined yet commanding style.

Camel-coloured suit

In a bespoke, camel-coloured suit from Chloé, paired with a cream blouse and matching tan pumps, Kamala Harris made a sophisticated statement at the opening night of the 2024 Democratic National Convention.

Blue blazer and black trouser

In a blue blazer with a two-tone trim layered over a black blouse and slacks, Kamala Harris blended sophistication with a touch of casual flair. Complementing her look with her iconic Chuck Taylor sneakers and a striking Labradorite necklace from Irene Neuwirth, she showcased a unique blend of elegance and personal style.

Sky blue pantsuit

In a sky blue pantsuit paired with camel-toned pointy pumps, Kamala Harris created a visually striking contrast that exuded both elegance and modernity. She accessorised with diamond stud earrings and a sleek silver necklace, adding a touch of sophistication to her ensemble.

Oat-coloured pantsuit

During a campaign event in Glendale, Arizona, Kamala Harris sported an oat-coloured pantsuit with coordinating heels. She completed the look with a black top subtly visible beneath her buttoned blazer.