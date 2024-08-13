Combat boots, bleached eyebrows to pee stains: Why fashion’s ‘ugly’ trends are becoming the new cool

When unconventional becomes luxury, it does not just push fashion boundaries but rather redefines them. Fashion in recent years has all been about favouring what's unconventional, especially with trends that once would have been considered “ugly”. They are now being embraced by luxury brands and trendsetters alike. From sauce or pee stained clothing to bleached eyebrows, combat shorts, and stomper boots, the world of fashion is witnessing a bold rejection of traditional beauty standards in favour of things and perspectives that are more raw, real and rebellious. Fashion is embracing a new wave of ‘ugly’ trends that are anything but ordinary.(Instagram)

What was once considered the domain of the "uncool" or "unfashionable" has now ascended to high fashion status. This shift transcends mere aesthetics, signalling a profound cultural change that values individuality and authenticity over plastic and polished perfection. To learn more about this raging fashion trend, HT Digital has reached out to industry experts to gain more insights. (Also read: From girly floral patterns to masc denim shorts: Top 5 fashion trends that have made a comeback in 2024 )

What is ‘ugly fashion’?

"Clunky and ugly is definitelya trend this season.With high-fashion streetwear becoming a fast-growing category in 2024.The "ugly fashion" trend is a quirky offshoot of the normcore trend from 2022-23, which embraced deliberately unattractive, brandless, and unremarkable clothing. It is all about embracing unconventional, unpolished, and deliberately unattractive clothing. It involves mixing patterns and textures, layering various pieces to create a deliberately bulky, mismatched and almost unappealing look," says Niyoshi Shah & Aashumi Mahajan, Founder of TLM.

She added, "Some aspects of ugly fashion align with sustainable practices, as the trend often incorporates second-hand or vintage clothing.Challenging traditional fashion standards by celebrating what might usually be considered fashion faux pas. Like an "Anti-style" trend which has made intentionally unstyled outfits a legitimate fashion choice now. A powerful combination of changing celebrity culture, the democratisation of fashion, and the widespread presence of social media in our lives."

Why people are loving this trend?

Preeti Jatia, Founder and creative head of Fayon Kids, shared, "The current "ugly" phase in fashion is a refreshing departure from traditional aesthetics. This trend celebrates the bold and the unconventional, encouraging a fearless approach to style that resonates deeply with the spirit of self-expression. Fashion trends like sauce stains, bleached eyebrows, combat shorts, and stomper boots challenge our perceptions of beauty and push the boundaries of creativity. They invite us to see fashion as a form of art that doesn't always have to adhere to established norms."

"This phase is about embracing imperfections and finding beauty in the unexpected. In a world that often prioritises perfection, the "ugly" trend is a powerful reminder that fashion is meant to be fun, experimental, and inclusive. It allows individuals, especially the younger generation, to express their unique identities without fear of judgment. This movement is not just a fleeting moment; it's a statement that fashion is ever-evolving and that true style comes from authenticity and confidence," says Preeti.

How it is redefining traditional beauty norms?

"Fashion has always been cyclical, but what's interesting to see is a complete reversal of traditional norms. The very things that were once mocked or dismissed are now celebrated, and that's a powerful statement about where society is heading. It's about embracing the imperfect and finding beauty in what was once overlooked. The popularity of these "ugly" trends can be seen as a reaction to the saturation of mainstream, cookie-cutter styles," says Natasha Dua, Director at Lino Perros.

Poonam Adhikari, Head Designer at Lino Perros, explains, "Such trends are about more than just clothing or styling—it's a rejection of the idea that beauty has to be pristine or perfect. It's about realness, and that resonates with people and their comfort. It allows for a more diverse range of styles to be appreciated and embraced. This cultural shift also speaks to a broader societal move towards inclusivity and self-expression. By adopting trends like combat shorts or distressed sneakers, individuals are able to express themselves in ways that feel authentic to their personal experiences and preferences rather than adhering to the conventional standards of the past. However, this trend is not without its critics. Some see the commercialisation of "dirty" fashion as a somewhat disingenuous move by luxury brands. The distressing of luxury items, such as sneakers designed to look worn and used, has sparked debate about the true value and intention behind this aesthetic."

Shreyanjana Singha from the production team at Lino Perros added, “There's a certain irony in luxury brands embracing what was once anti-fashion. On one hand, it's a form of art and expression, pushing the boundaries of what fashion can be. On the other hand, it raises questions about authenticity and blurs the line between genuinely celebrating these styles and commodifying rebellion.”

To sum it up, fashion is ultimately about self-expression. The fact that people are now feeling empowered to embrace styles that were once frowned upon is a positive development. It shows that fashion is becoming more inclusive, more diverse, and more reflective of the world we live in. As this trend continues to evolve, it will be interesting to see how it shapes the future of fashion and how society continues to redefine beauty and style. For now, the message is clear: fashion is no longer about fitting into a mould—it's about breaking it.