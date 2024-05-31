HT Interview | Aditi Rao Hydari: My presence at Cannes was all about redefining beauty standards

Aditi Rao Hydari had a fashionable outing at the recently-concluded Cannes film festival, but the actor feels it had a deeper purpose. The actor says it was more of an opportunity to redefine beauty standards and celebrate inclusivity on a global stage. (Also read: Aditi Rao Hydari reacts as designer says ‘at least someone from India making us fashionably proud’) Aditi Rao Hydari went to the Cannes film festival as a brand ambassador for the French cosmetic label, L'Oreal Paris.

In her first interview after coming back from the Cannes film festival, Aditi looks back at her experience, recalling her own struggle to find a way towards self-acceptance and confidence. Aditi went to the Cannes film festival as a brand ambassador for the French cosmetic label, L'Oreal Paris.

On being at Cannes

“Representing India at the Cannes Film Festival is an immense honour and a moment of pride for me. Watching the icons walking the red carpet, the awards, and the fashion have always inspired me. So, to be a part of it myself is surreal to me. Cannes is not just a celebration of global cinema, but also a platform where diverse cultures and stories come together. I feel huge pride in being a part of the L’Oréal Paris legacy and the Cannes legacy itself which L’Oréal Paris has been with for 27 years,” Aditi tells us.

This was the third year Aditi was at the international film festival. She made her debut in 2022. For her red carpet debut, Aditi wore a hand-dyed, intricate embroidered organza saree.

Here, she asserts that representing the cosmetic brand at the fest was “incredibly empowering”. This time, the brand’s theme at Cannes was ‘Many Ways to be an icon’.

“It reaffirmed my belief in the importance of self-worth and the power of our voices. By being at Cannes, I hope to inspire other women to pursue their dreams and to recognise that they too can live their dreams, belong and own their worth in the world,” says the actor, who is enjoying rave reviews coming her way for her web series, Heeramandi.

Big responsibility to represent Indian

Aditi looks at her outing at the international film festival as an opportunity to showcase the richness and diversity of Indian cinema and beauty to a global audience.

“As an Indian actor, I bring with me not just my talent but also the cultural heritage and storytelling traditions that define our cinema. Through my presence in Cannes, I aim to contribute to the perception of Indian cinema beyond the conventional narratives. I want to do my bit in highlighting the depth and diversity of our storytelling, the talent of our filmmakers, and the beauty of our diverse landscapes and cultures. Additionally, as a brand spokesperson of the beauty brand, I see it as an opportunity to redefine beauty standards and celebrate inclusivity on a global stage,” she notes.

Now, she hopes her presence inspired a “more inclusive and diverse representation of beauty in the global arena”.

On her journey towards self-acceptance

For Aditi, the passion to be vocal about inclusive and diverse beauty comes from a personal space. She herself has struggled with self doubt and confusion while accepting herself.

“My journey towards self-acceptance and confidence has been one of being expansive and open to learning. I embrace and celebrate my uniqueness. Like many people, I have faced moments of self-doubt and confusion and struggled in my own way,” she says.

The actor continues, “There were times when I felt pressure to conform to certain standards or to fit into a specific mould of what was considered beautiful and acceptable. However, over time, I have come to realise the importance of embracing my individuality and celebrating my own unique beauty”.

Looking back, she dubs it as “a happy journey of learning to love and accept myself for who I am with the self-awareness of my vulnerabilities”.

“Through this process, I have discovered that true confidence comes from within, from accepting ourselves authentically and recognizing our own worth beyond external appearances. My journey has taught me the power of self-love kindness and the beauty of embracing our uniqueness,” ends the actor, who will soon be seen in upcoming film, Lioness.