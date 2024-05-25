Aditi Rao Hydari gives her own twist to Heeramandi's Gajagamini walk at Cannes Film Festival, Nayanthara reacts. Watch

Aditi Rao Hydari is setting major fashion goals at the Cannes Film Festival. The actor, known for her work in Hindi and South cinema, is being praised for her unique style statements. Aditi recently dropped a viral video of herself eating an ice-cream, which has a Heeramandi connection. (Also read: Siddharth can't stop laughing as man recreates Aditi Rao Hydari's Heeramandi dance move. Watch) Aditi Rao Hydari recreated Heeramandi's Gajagamini walk at Cannes 2024.

Aditi Rao Hydari gives unique spin to Bibbojaan

In a video shared on the Heeramandi actor's official Instagram account, she can be seen recreating her Gajagamini walk from the epic series, but this time adding her own new style to it. Aditi is shown taking a walk at the French Riviera, wearing a floral ensemble by Gauri and Nainika while enjoying an ice-cream. The background music features the rhythmic beats of Saiyaan Hatto Jaao as Aditi smiles at the camera. The actor captioned her post as, “By popular demand (kiss emoji).”

Nayanthara praises Aditi's Gajagamini recreation

Nayanthara commented, “Sooooo pretty aduuu (two hearts emojis).” A fan commented, “Omg it’s like “Indian Emily in Cannes” , exactly like lily collins.” Another user wrote, “She can do both (three heart-shaped-eye emojis).” A fan also pointed out, “This one is good, but that was (four fire emojis).”

About Heeramandi

For the unversed, Aditi plays the character of Bibbojaan in Heeramandi. She is the on-screen elder daughter of Manisha Koirala in the epic show. The series is based on the Indian independence revolution against the British Raj. The title is derived from the red-light district of Heeramandi in Lahore (now in present-day Pakistan) during the pre-Partition era. The story depicts the power play between the courtesans of Heeramandi, Nawabs of Lahore and the British officials.

About Aditi Rao Hydari

Aditi recently wore a black-and-white off-shoulder dress by fashion designer Gaurav Gupta as she walked the Cannes Red Carpet. Fans compared her look with late Hollywood actor Audrey Hepburn. A few days ago, the Heeramandi actor had also casually recreated her Gajagamini walk at the French Riviera as she donned a floral gown.

Aditi will be next seen in the British Indian film - Lioness.