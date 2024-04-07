Nayanthara on why she made Bollywood debut with Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan: 'I really admire that he respects women a lot'

Nayanthara is among the highly-paid female actors of Tamil film industry. She has been nicknamed as lady Thalaivi by her fans because of her successful movie career. The actor, in a recent interview with Hello magazine spoke about her experience of working with Shah Rukh Khan in Jawan. (Also read: Nayanthara, Vignesh Shivan reveal how Dhanush brought them together) Nayanthara recently shared about her Jawan co-star Shah Rukh Khan's admirable qualities.

Nayanthara heaps praise on Shah Rukh Khan

Nayanthara told that filmmaker Atlee is her close friend and she was excited about the project as she had an action-packed role. When quizzed about starring opposite Shah Rukh in the action-thriller, she said, “Who is not his fan? We have all grown up watching his films and we all love them. Apart from being the huge star that he is, I really admire the fact that he respects women a lot... I was pretty sure that Jawan would create a huge impact. After working so many years in the industry you know when a film is going to work and vice versa.”

Nayanthara played Force One head in Atlee's Jawan

Nayanthara portrayed the role of Narmada Rai, head of Force One (the counter-terrorism unit of Mumbai police) in the vigilante action-saga. Shah Rukh played a double-role in Jawan, as she essayed the characters of both the son and the father. Deepika Padukone also had an extended cameo in the movie. While Vijay Sethupathi played the antagonist, Priyamani, Sanya Malhotra, Riddhi Dogra, Sunil Grover, Girija Oak and Omkar Das Manikpuri also feature in crucial roles. Sanjay Dutt had a special appearance in the movie as well.

Nayanthara was last seen in the Kollywood drama Annapoorani: The Goddess of Food. She will next feature in S Sashikanth's sports drama The Test, co-starring R Madhavan and Trisha Krishnan in crucial roles. She is currently filming Mannangatti: Since 1960 directed by Dude Vicky. The film also features Yogi Babu, Devadarisini Sukumaran and Gouri Kishan in crucial roles.

