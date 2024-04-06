Nayanthara, Vignesh Shivan reveal Dhanush played cupid and indirectly brought them together

Dhanush made Vignesh meet Nayanthara for a film

Vignesh said, “Dhanush sir made me narrate the story (of Naanum Rowdy Dhaan) to Nayan (Nayanthara). She liked it. Once she came on board, I was able to cast actor Vijay Sethupathi, who was initially not keen to do this film. He was not convinced about the script. But he agreed after Nayan said yes. The movie paved the way for me to spend a lot of time around her. We got involved within a year.”

Vignesh appeared in a cameo role in Velaiyilla Pattathari (2014) along with Dhanush. Nayanthara added that initially, she and Vignesh were testing the waters to see if a relationship could develop and if they were compatible beyond their professional lives. She said, “It was very organic... we just went with the flow. After three months, we both knew that this was it."

About their relationship

Nayanthara and Vignesh confirmed their engagement in 2021, and tied the knot on June 9, 2022. They had an intimate wedding ceremony in Mahabalipuram, near Chennai. Many celebs, including Rajinikanth, Shah Rukh Khan, Ajith and Vijay Sethupathi, attended their wedding. The couple welcomed twin sons via surrogacy in October 2022.

Divorce rumours

Recently, several reports said that all was not well between Nayanthara and Vignesh. Here's what an insider told Hindustan Times in March 2024, “Contrary to the reports, the couple is not going through a tough time. Instead, they are going strong... it’s true that Vignesh was removed from her follower list, and the reason behind it is very convoluted... some believe that there was a technical glitch due to which he was removed from her follower list. She followed him back as soon as she got to know about the growing buzz, and connotation around it."

