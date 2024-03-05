All is well in Nayanthara-Vignesh love paradise: Source

Recently, Nayanthara left her fans worried about her married life with Vignesh Shivan hitting a rough patch when she unfollowed the filmmaker from social media. However, we have learnt that there is no truth in the rumours of splitsville. Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan tied the knot on June 9, 2022

“Contrary to the reports, the couple is not going through a tough time. Instead, they are going strong, and enjoying as well as cherishing every moment spent with their kids -- Uyir and Ulagam, who have brought them closer in so many ways,” says a source.

Last week, Nayanthara’s social media handle, which she often uses to document sweet moments with her family, came into the spotlight, when some fans noticed that she has unfollowed her husband. A Reddit user had shared the screenshot of Shivan being absent from the list of people whom Nayanthara follows on Instagram. The chatter gathered more steam when she took to the Stories section of her Instagram and shared a text that read, “She’s gonna forever say ‘I got this’ even with tears in her eyes”.

Opening up about her recent social media activity, the insider shares, “It’s true that Vignesh was removed from her follower list, and the reason behind it is very convoluted. Some people believe that they are planning to launch a joint product together, and the step was to create a pre-buzz about it. While some believe that there was a technical glitch due to which he was removed from her follower list. She followed him back as soon as she got to know about the growing buzz, and connotation around it”.

When it comes to their relationship, the source shares that they are in a happy space together. “They have been together for a while, and are really enjoying this phase as a husband and wife as well as parents. That’s one of the reasons they are not taking a lot of projects in hand, and want to be with their kids at the moment”.

That being said, the rumour buzz has brought a spotlight on their relationship. “There is no denying that the separation rumours have got everyone worried. They are going strong, but people will be looking at their moves and posts, looking for hints. So, they will be cautious about it as well,” says the source.

Nayanthara and Shivan tied the knot on June 9, 2022. They had an intimate wedding ceremony in Mahabalipuram, outside of Chennai. Many stars including Rajinikanth, Shah Rukh Khan, Ajith Kumar and Vijay Sethupathi attended their wedding. The couple welcomed their sons via surrogacy in October 2022.