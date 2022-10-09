Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan welcome twin boys, share first pictures, reveal names

Star couple Nayanthara and Vignesh have become parents to twin sons. Vignesh took to Twitter and announced the news with pictures of their newborn babies. The couple dated for almost several years before tying the knot on June 9 this year.

The pictures feature Nayanthara and Vignesh kissing and adoring their twins. While they didn’t reveal the face of the little ones, they offered a close look at their tiny feet. Sharing them, the filmmaker wrote, “Nayan & Me have become Amma & Appa.”

“We are blessed with twin baby Boys All our prayers, our ancestors’ blessings combined wit all the good manifestations made, have come 2gethr in the form Of 2 blessed babies for us Need all ur blessings for our Uyir & Ulagam.” Reacting to the news, fans are now flooding the comment section with congratulatory messages for the couple.

Nayanthara and filmmakerVignesh Shivan got married in a dreamy wedding ceremony held in Chennai. It was an intimate wedding with their close friends and selected guests, including Shah Rukh Khan, AR Rahman, Mani Ratnam, Vijay Sethupathi, Suriya and Rajinikanth among others.

The couple initially wanted to marry in Tirupati; but since they were unable to do so, the couple reportedly invited priests from Tirupati to perform their wedding rituals. Post their wedding, theyjetted off to Thailand.

Nayanthara and Vignesh’s wedding documentary, Nayanthara: Beyond the Fairytale, will be out on Netflix soon. She will also be seen with Shah Rukh Khan in the upcoming film Jawan, directed by Atlee. It is currently being filmed and is slated to release in 2023. She recently starred with Mohan Lal in GodFather.

Vigesh, on the other hand, will next collaborate with actor Ajith Kumar on a film, tentatively named AK 62. It will hit the shooting floors next year. His last film was Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal.

