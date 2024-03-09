Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivn share a romanic moment as they attend Saudi Arabia Grand Prix together. See pics

Actor Nayanthara and her husband-filmmaker Vignesh Shivan have been sharing pictures and videos from their Saudi Arabia trip. The couple travelled to Jeddah with their sons Uyir and Ulgham for the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix. (Also Read | Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan dismiss divorce rumours, pose with sons Uyir and Ulgham during trip. See post) Vignesh Shivan and Nayanthara are in Jeddah.

Nayanthara hugs her kids

Taking to his Instagram Stories, Vignesh shared a clip from inside a car. In the back seat, Nayanthara sat holding her sons in her arms and patted their heads. Both the kids were dressed in matching outfits--white T-shirts and yellow pants.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Vignesh, Nayanthara attend Saudi Arabian Grand Prix

Vignesh also shared several clips as he attended the event with Nayanthara. He gave a complete view of the arena as he stood on a balcony. He posted a video of a speed camera near him and wrote, "More fascinated by the speed of his super speed fly cam!!" For the event, Vignesh wore a rust-coloured T-shirt and pants. Nayanthara was seen in a black blazer and pants.

On her Instagram Stories, Nayanthara shared a clip as Vignesh talked to her. Both of them stood on a balcony. As she looked in front of her, Vignesh rested his head on her shoulder for a brief moment.

Nayanthara and Vignesh in Saudi Arabia.

Nayanthara and Vignesh in Saudi Arabia.

Nayanthara. Vignesh spend time together

A picture emerged on Instagram in which the duo was seen walking hand in hand, enjoying a sunny day. Nayanthara was dressed in a white kurta, wide-legged pants and heels. Vignesh opted for a shirt over a T-shirt, shorts and slippers. He also held a beverage. Both of them wore dark sunglasses.

Vignesh wishes Nayanthara on Women's Day

Even amid the travel, Vignesh, on Friday, wished Nayanthara with a post on Women's Day. He shared a series of photos of his wife sitting inside a restaurant. He wrote, "Growing older and older are the two things. Happy Women’s Day @nayanthara, my beautiful favourite loving golden woman! Sharing the post on her Instagram Stories, she wrote, "Thank you for making me the woman I am today."

On Friday, Nayanthara had shared a picture featuring herself, Vignesh, Uyir and Ulgham. Sharing it, she wrote, "@wikkiofficial Travelling with my boys. After sooo long (red heart emojis)." Vignesh also reposted the picture on his Instagram Stories. With the posts, they dismissed divorce rumours about them.

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place