Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan dismiss divorce rumours, pose with sons Uyir and Ulgham during trip. See post

Actor Nayanthara and her husband-filmmaker Vignesh Shivan dismissed divorce rumours as they shared pictures from their trip. Recently, several reports said that not all was well between Nayanthara and Vignesh. (Also Read | All is well in Nayanthara-Vignesh love paradise: Source) Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan shared a photo.

Nayanthara, Vignesh dispel separation rumours

Now, taking to her Instagram Stories on Thursday, Nayanthara shared a picture with her "boys". In the photo, Nayanthara and Vignesh sat next to each other, holding their sons Uyir and Ulgham in their arms. They smiled as they posed for the camera. The couple twinned in black outfits for the travel.

Couple share pic also featuring sons

Sharing the picture, Nayanthara wrote, "@wikkiofficial Travelling with my boys. After sooo long (red heart emojis)." Vignesh also reposted the picture on his Instagram Stories. The family seemingly travelled to Jeddah for the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix. Vignesh, on his Instagram, shared several clips from Jeddah.

Vignesh Shivan shared posts on Instagram Stories.

What started the rumours

Last week, some fans noticed that Nayanthara had unfollowed Vignesh. A Reddit user had shared a screenshot where Vignesh was not on the list of people whom Nayanthara follows on Instagram. She later followed him.

Here's what Hindustan Times reported

An insider told Hindustan Times, “Contrary to the reports, the couple is not going through a tough time. Instead, they are going strong...It’s true that Vignesh was removed from her follower list, and the reason behind it is very convoluted...some believe that there was a technical glitch due to which he was removed from her follower list. She followed him back as soon as she got to know about the growing buzz, and connotation around it”.

“They have been together for a while and are really enjoying this phase as a husband and wife as well as parents. That’s one of the reasons they are not taking a lot of projects in hand, and want to be with their kids at the moment,” it added.

About Nayanthara and Vignesh

Nayanthara and Vignesh tied the knot on June 9, 2022. They had an intimate wedding ceremony in Mahabalipuram, outside of Chennai. Many stars, including Rajinikanth, Shah Rukh Khan, Ajith Kumar and Vijay Sethupathi, attended their wedding. The couple welcomed their sons via surrogacy in October 2022.

