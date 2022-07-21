Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan’s wedding documentary to stream soon on Netflix, fans say 'it’s going to be super special'

Actor Nayanthara and filmmaker Vignesh Shivan married in a dreamy wedding ceremony in Chennai on June 9. It was an intimate wedding with only their close friends and select guests, including Shah Rukh Khan, AR Rahman, Suriya and Rajinikanth, in attendance. A documentary on Nayanthara’s journey that led to the fairytale wedding is all set to premiere soon on Netflix India. The documentary has been directed by Gautham Vasudev Menon and produced by Rowdy Pictures. Read more: Nayanthara-Vignesh Shivan wedding highlights

In this yet-to-be-titled documentary, audiences will get a glimpse of Nayanthara and Vignesh's love story, which culminated in an unforgettable wedding at a resort in Mahabalipuram, near Chennai. Tanya Bami, Series Head, Netflix India, said in a statement, "We are the home for unscripted content that is fresh and compelling, and has the power to connect with audiences in India and beyond."

"Nayanthara has been a true superstar with a career spanning nearly 20 years. With our amazing creative partners, director Gautam Vasudevan and Rowdy Pictures, we cannot wait for our members to finally get to see Nayanthara's journey that led to this fairytale wedding with Vignesh," Tanya added.

Sharing the news on Twitter, fans of Nayanthara said this (the documentary) is going to be super special. “This is going to be a super special and touching story of an incredible super woman,” a fan wrote. Another fan said she’s excited and shared heart emojis. The wedding was originally planned to take place in Tirupati. However, the plan had to be cancelled due to logistical issues, Vignesh Shivan had revealed in a press conference in June.

Among various high-profile guests who attended the wedding, actor Shah Rukh Khan was among the first few to attend the ceremony. Nayanthara makes her Bollywood debut opposite Shah Rukh in Atlee’s Jawan, which is currently being filmed.

